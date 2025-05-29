Bionoid Pharma, Inc. Confirms Name Change to AI Maverick Intel, Inc. Following Delaware Approval

Company Has Initiated FINRA Process to Complete Rebranding and Ticker Update

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. (OTC PINK:BINP) (“Bionoid” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that, following the previously announced rebranding initiative, the State of Delaware has approved the Company’s formal name change to AI Maverick Intel, Inc., effective April 30, 2025. The Company has submitted the necessary filings with FINRA to update its name and trading symbol on the OTC Markets.

Subject to FINRA’s approval, the name and symbol change will be reflected in market listings and all future communications. This step marks the continued execution of the Company’s new strategic direction, which centers on leveraging artificial intelligence to acquire, integrate, and grow technology-driven businesses.

“This milestone moves us one step closer to fully implementing the AI Maverick vision,” said Wayne Cockburn, CEO. “As we align our public identity with our operational focus, we’re unlocking new opportunities to scale our platform and partner with innovators across AI, biotech, and digital health. Our shareholders can expect a bold, tech-forward approach to growth.”

About AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

AI Maverick Intel, Inc. is a growth-oriented AI company focused on acquiring and enhancing revenue-generating businesses through its proprietary AI Maverick platform. The technology enables intelligent, two-way communication and data-driven engagement across healthcare, biotech, and other sectors. AI Maverick Intel aims to deliver long-term value through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

Media Contact:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

(905) 505-0770

Email: bionoidpharma@gmail.com

