Quanta SLS Capital Group – SLS-Covered Notes Backed by A/AA-Rated Insurance for Project Funding

Structured Insurance-Backed Preferred Notes

Institutional-Grade, Actuarially Secured Funding Platform

Quanta SLS Capital Group, a division of Quanta Global Capital Limited, provides institutional-scale project financing through Structured Insurance-Backed Preferred Notes – an actuarially validated model designed to secure capital and preserve investor principal.

Each issuance is fully collateralized by a diversified portfolio of Senior Life Settlement (SLS) insurance policies issued by A-rated or

Under this structure:

Principal is secured and repaid through maturities of the SLS portfolio.

Interest (7.5% p.a.) is paid from project revenues.

Coverage ratios are maintained at a minimum of 125% of note value.

Funds and maturities will be held in trust with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. , ensuring full segregation and fiduciary oversight.

Independent actuarial audits and Big-Four verification confirm portfolio sufficiency, IFRS 9 compliance, and Basel III capital-preservation standards.

Each transaction – typically USD 100 million or more – provides long-term, insurance-backed capital stability for renewable energy, infrastructure, biotechnology, and advanced-technology developments. The SLS policies are managed by A-rated insurers under strict custodial and compliance frameworks, with annual actuarial reporting and transparent lender-beneficiary rights.

This structure delivers institutional-grade security, predictable returns, and verified asset protection, representing a modern intersection of actuarial science, insurance, and structured finance.

Legal Disclaimer

This summary is provided solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities. The Quanta Preferred Notes are available exclusively to accredited and institutional investors. These instruments are not qualified for distribution in Canada and may not be offered, sold, or delivered-directly or indirectly-to Canadian residents or entities.

A Division of Quanta Global Capital Limited

600 Annette Street, Toronto, Ontario M6S 2C4, Canada

www.quantaslscapitalgroup.com

For procedure and inquiries: info@financialhousetrust.com

