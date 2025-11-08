Planet Water Foundation Deploying Emergency Water Filtration Systems in Jamaica Following Devastation from Hurricane Melissa

Systems will provide capacity to support up to 36,000 people with safe water

In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, Planet Water Foundation, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to safe drinking water, has mobilized its Disaster Response team to Jamaica to deploy emergency water filtration systems in communities which have been severely impacted by the category 5 hurricane.

Planet Water Foundation – Hurricane Melissa Response – Jamaica

Planet Water Foundation’s AquaBlock emergency water filtration systems arriving in Kingston, Jamaica

Multiple high capacity AquaBlock emergency water filtration systems have arrived in Kingston, Jamaica, aboard the largest single aid flight to reach the island since Hurricane Melissa made landfall.

Each AquaBlock system can produce up to 700 liters of safe drinking water per hour, enough to support up to 6,000 people per system. These systems will now be deployed by Planet Water Foundation team members together with deployment partner ISRATECH Jamaica in some of the hardest hit communities across the island.

“It has been heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa” said Mark Steele Founder & CEO of Planet Water Foundation. “Combined, the six AquaBlock systems which have arrived in Kingston have the capacity to support up to 36,000 people with safe water access, and our team is working tirelessly to get them into the communities that need them as quickly as possible.”

This response is made possible through the generous support of Planet Water Foundation’s corporate partners – BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Hit Promotional Products, MCI (Motor Controls Inc), PromoCares, Royal Caribbean Group, The Starbucks Foundation, Watts Water Technologies, and Xylem.

About Planet Water Foundation

Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to providing access to safe drinking water. Through the installation of water filtration systems, handwashing infrastructures, and the implementation of water-health & hygiene education programs, Planet Water focuses on two critical areas: supporting schools, children, and communities in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions, as well as the provision of safe drinking water in the aftermath of natural disasters worldwide. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed projects that provide safe water access to more than four million people across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.planet-water.org

