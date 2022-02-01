Qatar Vision Chooses Extensive Array of Claypaky Lighting Fixtures for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™

Qatar Vision (Qvision), the most prestigious event management company in the State of Qatar, utilized a wide array of Claypaky lighting for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™. The fixtures illuminated pre-match ceremonies, the Fan Zone and coronation ceremony at the 18th edition of the Cup, a quadrennial international football tournament organized by the Asian Football Confederation.

Although the event bore a 2023 date, it was scheduled for January 12 to February 10, 2024 due to Qatar’s high summer temperatures. Twenty-four national teams participated with host Qatar the defending champion and, as it turned out, the repeat title winner. Four cities in Qatar furnished nine stadium venues for the games, including Lusail Stadium, with a capacity of nearly 89,000, hosting the opening and final matches.

Based in Doha, Qvision offers a comprehensive slate of event production, technical integration solutions, marketing, creative design, video production, information technology and large scale branding to a roster of world-class clients.

For the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™, Qvision played a central role in every stage of the tournament process from inception to execution. Their seamless execution of stadium infotainment, pre-match ceremonies, the coronation ceremony, and fan zone activations ensured an unforgettable experience for both spectators and participants.

Among the tasks that Qvision was charged with were the implementation of comprehensive technical AV overlays across all nine stadiums; the development, production, and delivery of stadium infotainment for all 51 matches; leading the creation of bespoke pre-match ceremonies; and orchestrating the coronation ceremony and fireworks finale. Qvision also curated engaging Fan Zone activations, fostering an immersive and enjoyable environment for all attendees.

“We are immensely honored and proud to have played a pivotal role in delivering the best AFC Asian Cup ever. It adds another remarkable milestone to our track record of successfully orchestrating major international events, including the recent FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™,” says Qvision CEO/Managing Director Sharif Hashisho, who served as Artistic Director and Executive Producer for the project.

“Overseeing the intricate technical aspects of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ was a monumental task,” reports Technical Director Tom Ellis. “With challenges spanning all nine stadiums, the scale of this project was immense. Yet, through the dedication and expertise of our team, we navigated every hurdle and delivered a resounding success.”

To ensure flawless execution of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ stadium events, Qvision meticulously designed, supplied and operated a comprehensive technical overlay in each of the nine stadiums’ control rooms.

Qvision installed moving lights across six stadiums to enhance the pre-match ceremony viewing experience and allow complete control of stadium lighting, programmed to synchronize with music for infotainment (including match replays, analysis and interiews, advertising, broadcast graphics and statistics) and half-time entertainment. Qvision accomplished this mammoth task with 100 Claypaky Scenius Unico, 150 Sharpy Plus Aqua, 100 Xtylos and 150 K-EYE K20 HCR fixtures. An additional 24 Claypaky Skylos, 50 Mythos2and 40 Hepikos were also deployed.

Qvision also created a technical overlay specifically for the Lusail Stadium, which served the trophy reveal segment, pre-match ceremony, half-time entertainment and the coronation ceremony. The coronation ceremony crowned the winning team and had special meaning for the crowd since the host nation’s team once again took the cup. Qvision was responsible for the design, supply, installation and operation of the lighting fixtures strategically placed around the stadium to enhance the ambiance and grandeur of the ceremony. They included 60 Claypaky Scenius Unicos, 100 Sharpy Plus Aquas, 100 Xtylos, 150 K-EYE K20 HCRs, 24 Skylos, 50 Mythos2, 40 Hepikos and 50 Tambora Battens.

The 51 pre-match ceremonies that Qvision developed, produced and delivered to all nine stadiums included four giant inflatable trophies, each with a unique platform hosting moving lights and special effects equipment, among them 12 Claypaky Xtylos fixtures. The company also designed a huge four-piece inflatable trophy exclusively for the final match.

The Fan Zone, a vibrant and dynamic space designed to engage and entertain football enthusiasts from around the world, received its share of attention as well. Qvision played a key role in conceptualizing, designing and executing this immersive experience, which offered interactive activities, entertainment and engagement opportunities for fans of all ages. The Fan Zone was strategically positioned near Lusail Stadium and included, at its center, a concert stage curated by Qvision and featuring performances by renowned Asian artists. Moving lights illuminated both the stage and the entire area with Qvision providing 60 Claypaky Sharpy Plus fixtures, 20 Alpha Beam 1500s and 40 Hepikos.

Prior to the start of the event Qvision also furnished Claypaky fixtures for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ Final Draw. The company provided 100 K-EYE K20 HCRs, 40 K-EYE K10 HCRs, 50 Sharpy Plus Aquas, 24 Scenius Unicos, 40 ADB LEXPERT Profiles and 30 Tambora Battens.

“We count on Claypaky to help us deliver successful events time after time,” says Hashisho. “Claypaky fixtures often dominate our lighting rigs and give us the innovative, unique and versatile performance we need for top-level projects such as the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™.”