Evertz Highlights Its Powerful NEXX Processing/Router Solution at NAB 2024

Providing a clear pathway for future expansion, this compact and versatile solution gives broadcasters the building blocks they need as they transition to 12G-SDI and IP.

At NAB 2024 (Booth SU2027), Evertz will be showing its NEXX next generation processing and routing solution, a compact and robust product that provides broadcast facilities, OB trucks, venues and stadia with the building blocks for 3G/12G-SDI, with a transition to IP when required.

NEXX gives broadcast facilities access to UHD (4K) and HDR technology and is ready to adapt to the ever-changing needs and requirements in broadcast media. By supporting SD/HD/3G/6G/12G data rates, this fully passive solution also provides a clear pathway to future IP expansion, allowing customers to effortlessly transition to SMPTE ST 2110 and adopt more cloud services as part of their workflow.

“Flexibility is key to the success of NEXX, and the reason why it is proving popular with so many broadcast facilities and OB trucks around the world,” says Joshua Vanarnhem, Evertz Product Manager for Routers. “With its additional processing capabilities, uncompromised mono audio routing, more than one multiviewer option and ability to handle SDI and IP, this multifaceted router is incredibly versatile and can be tailored to suit every broadcaster’s needs.”

Based around a compact modular frame with a main interface/backplane, the NEXX processing and routing platform is now available as 5RU (384×384) and 3RU (96×96) options. All NEXX products offer fully redundant control and hot swappable components, fans and I/O modules. NEXX also offers native full audio shuffling between embedded audio, MADI and TDM (for analog, AES, and Dante), and an integrated, penalty-free, software-enabled multiviewer with over 40 pre-configured layouts.

The NEXX-670 FPGA-accelerated module expands processing options for NEXX and allows users to choose the functionality they want by applying different software-based apps. Based on Evertz’ popular ev670 platform, NEXX-670 is ideally suited to facilities that want to transition to IP with gateways or require additional advance bulk processing (up, down, cross conversion with video processing and audio DSP), and/or a fully featured multiviewer with comprehensive monitoring. This powerful hybrid solution is entirely seamless; users don’t need to know whether the source is IP and the destination SDI, or vice versa, because NEXX simply completes the task regardless of signal type.

Coming in 2024, the NEXX-SCORPION module takes advantage of Evertz’ SCORPION miniature I/O (MIO) modules. The additional support for these SCORPION MIO modules expands the NEXX I/O to interfaces beyond SDI and Ethernet to include Dante, HDMI, and more natively. The MIO-BLADE provide more granular flexibility by having different functionalities that process the signals with compression, up, down, cross conversion, and more.

NEXX is controlled by MAGNUM-OS, which provides all the common user interfaces including traditional hardware router control panels, virtual web-based control panels, and VUE intelligent panels. The NEXX also provides real time analytics to MAGNUM-OS where users can see real time performance and health on user-defined dashboards. NEXX protects the investment made by broadcasters who are choosing to stay with SDI for HD, 1080p or UHD. The additions of the NEXX-670 and NEXX-SCORPION modules provide NEXX with a flexibility that is integrated into the physical chassis without sacrificing core routing capabilities and a future beyond SDI.

To find out more about NEXX – and to get a sneak preview of FX-LINK, which unblocks interconnections between NEXX frames

