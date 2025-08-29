Pulsar Helium Announces Closing of Fundraise

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company“), a leading helium project development company, is pleased to announce that further to its announcements on August 20, 21, and 28, 2025, it has closed its offering (the “Offering“) through the issuance of 16,174,338 common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share“) at a price of £0.23 (CAD$0.43) per Common Share for total gross proceeds of £3,720,100 (approximately CAD$6,955,000). Closing of the Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company’s shareholder and principal lender, University Bancorp Inc., participated in the Offering to increase its interest to 4.99% of Pulsar’s enlarged share capital.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance Pulsar’s flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and for general working capital purposes. Specifically, as announced August 26, 2025, the Company intends to drill up to 10 new appraisal wells, to further define the size and shape of the helium-bearing reservoir. Other activities to be funded from the net proceeds of the Offering within the coming 12 months include a preliminary economic assessment and resource update.

In connection with the Offering to UK residents pursuant to a placing agreement, OAK Securities (a trading name of Merlin Partners LLP) was paid an advisory fee of £20,000 (approximately CAD$37,391) and a cash fee in an amount of £194,226 (approximately CAD$363,115). The Company also issued 844,460 Common Share purchase warrants (“Broker Warrants“) to OAK Securities, with the Broker Warrants being exercisable for 12 months from the date of issue at a price of £0.23(approximately CAD$0.43).In addition, the Company also paid cash fees of CAD$30,960 and issued 72,000 Broker Warrants to other eligible finders.

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Joint Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0)20 7409 3494

OAK Securities*

(Joint Broker)

Richard McGlashan / Mungo Sheehan

+44 7879 646641 / +44 7788 266844

richard.mcglashan@oak-securities.com / mungo.sheehan@oak-securities.com

*OAK Securities is the trading name of Merlin Partners LLP, a firm incorporated in the United Kingdom and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Yellow Jersey

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland (the “Tunu Project“). Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

