From Side Hustle to $5 Billion: The Barak Diskin Growth Story

Across the entrepreneurial landscape, you will find numerous people who have found great success in unique or specialized fields, but very few will stand out across multiple industries. So while there are those who dominate a single vertical-whether it’s tech, retail, or real estate- Barak Diskin has built an unconventional legacy that has found him gaining mastery over several disciplines.. His journey has spanned e-commerce, logistics, ghost kitchens, and global property expansion. With more than $5 billion in transactions across 100+ cities and 30 countries, Diskin’s story is not just one of tremendous vision, but of adaptability.

What makes Diskin’s business journey so compelling is not just the scale of his achievements but the methodologies he incorporated to build bridges between industries that rarely intersect. From his background working in real estate assets, to MeUndies, one of the most recognizable digitally native brands in the apparel space, to spearheading global property expansion at CloudKitchens, Diskin has demonstrated a unique ability to turn fragmented markets into scalable platforms. His story is not about chasing trends but rather laying the foundations for sustainable, long-term value creation.

The Early Spark: From Side Hustle to Startup

As unusual as his journey has been, Diskin’s path into entrepreneurship didn’t begin with MeUndies. Before venturing into apparel, he had already made his mark in real estate, where he built and scaled projects by identifying undervalued assets and transforming them into thriving ventures. This early chapter honed his ability to read markets, anticipate consumer demand, and apply data-driven strategies to maximize growth and skills that would later prove invaluable when he ventured into the world of direct-to-consumer brands.

By 2011, Diskin was ready to take on a very different challenge. MeUndies emerged from a simple but resonant idea-premium basics delivered directly to consumers. In an era when subscription services were just beginning to gain momentum, Diskin and his team saw an opportunity to modernize the most essential items in people’s wardrobes. Drawing on his real estate background, he approached the venture not just as a product launch, but as the creation of a customer ecosystem. Just as location and community defined real estate success, visibility and customer experience would define MeUndies.

However, MeUndies was never just about underwear. Diskin took this concept and helped build it into one of the early examples of how direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands could cut through industry noise by owning the customer relationship end to end. “We wanted to control and enhance our customers’ journey completely, and we put an emphasis on mining the data on how best to do that,” he states. Therefore, he applied a discipline rooted in information, customer experience, and digital-first branding. These principles would become a recurring theme throughout his career.

MeUndies quickly grew from a niche brand into a household name, showing how even the most basic products could be reimagined with creativity and operational rigor; and for Diskin, this was just the beginning.

A Global Leap: Real Estate Meets Logistics

After achieving success in consumer e-commerce, Diskin shifted gears and moved back to one of the most complex and capital-intensive sectors: real estate. This challenge came through his next major role at CloudKitchens, the food-tech and logistics company he helped start and scale with Diego Berdakin and Sky Dayton.

At CloudKitchens, Diskin created a different model, and turned what appeared to be solely a food industry business into a leader in global real estate expansion, a role that required balancing speed, scale, and sustainability. Ghost kitchens were still a relatively new concept, but Diskin recognized their potential to transform how restaurants operated. Instead of brick-and-mortar dining, kitchens could focus exclusively on delivery, enabled by flexible real estate footprints and hyper-efficient logistics. “It was about fulfilling needs within the market rather than feeding into the traditional ways of doing things”, Diskin states.

Here, Diskin managed one of the fastest logistical rollouts in recent memory. It was a challenge of unimaginable complexity as he oversaw expansion across dozens of countries and cities that required navigating zoning laws, supply chains, cultural nuances, not to mention intricate financial modeling. In the end, the numbers tell the story: with operations in more than 100 cities and 30 countries, facilitating billions in transactions.

Yet what stands out is how Diskin translated lessons from DTC e-commerce into a completely different industry. At CloudKitchens, just as with MeUndies, success depended on understanding consumer demand, creating scalable systems, and executing with precision. The industries were worlds apart, yet Diskin’s strategic playbook remained consistent.

The Blueprint for Sustainable Hyper-Growth

It is not a secret that many entrepreneurs struggle when they leave their first big success behind to take on new challenges. Often this is the result of chasing new ventures without a clear framework, while others cling to a formula that worked once but later fails because it is not entirely applicable in a different market. However, Diskin’s career offers a rare counterpoint.

The through-line in his journey is a model for sustainable hyper-growth:

Strategy First: Diskin always begins with a clear understanding of market dynamics. At MeUndies, it was the shift toward online-first shopping. At CloudKitchens, it was the consumer pivot to food delivery. He identifies inflection points early and positions ventures to ride the wave, but also to create sustainable models.

Operational Discipline: Scaling is one of the least glamorous but necessary factors in creating a successful venture. It requires building systems, negotiating deals, managing teams, and setting measurable goals that are identifiable to stakeholders. One of Diskin’s greatest strengths is that he emphasizes execution as much as vision, ensuring companies don’t just grow fast but grow over the long-term.

Cross-Industry Adaptability: By not staying confined to a single lane, Diskin has proven that entrepreneurial skills can be transferable and portable. The same mindset that drives success in e-commerce can be adapted to real estate and logistics-if applied with rigor.

Global Mindset: From the outset, Diskin has always thought globally. Scaling to 30 countries requires a sensitivity to local markets and their needs, as well as the foresight to design processes that transcend borders. His ability to balance local execution with global vision has been a defining advantage.

Why Diskin’s Story Matters Now

The timing of Diskin’s career arc is particularly relevant. We’re living in an era when entrepreneurship is being redefined as the times of easy capital are gone, and growth at all costs has given way to a demand for smarter, leaner scaling. Because of this new reality, entrepreneurs are seeking examples of how to expand without burning out or burning through their cash.

Diskin’s track record offers a unique and effective playbook. He has demonstrated that hyper-growth does not need to mean reckless spending. Instead, it can mean identifying leverage points-like customer relationships, flexible infrastructure, or scalable platforms-and doubling down with discipline.

In an economy where inflation, supply chain disruptions, and shifting consumer habits make scaling harder and more complex than ever, Diskin’s multi-industry success offers an effective guide. It shows that the future belongs not to specialists but to strategists who can see patterns across industries and adapt accordingly.

Lessons for the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

Diskin’s journey, while spread across many endeavors, has common threads connecting its varied challenges. His experiences and implemented strategies have quite a bit to teach, and can be utilized by other entrepreneurs.

First, if Diskin’s journey has demonstrated anything, it is that you don’t have to be defined by one industry. He shows that true entrepreneurship is about adaptability, not expertise in a single vertical. Diskin’s success proves that core business principles can be applied across vastly different fields. This also leads to prioritizing discipline over hype. Focusing on the data and implementing it into sound operation excellence should always take precedent.

This concentration on stable operations creates a foundation for long-term growth, even when the markets are fast moving. A company that has this baseline can create sustainable systems. “I believe that if you have the best operation model, no matter the challenges, you will be able to move forward by falling back on your strengths.”

Finally, no matter the business, focus on creating value for others. Diskin’s previous work is a masterclass in how to provide this factor consistently.

The Rare Playbook for Building Across Borders

At a time when many entrepreneurs are being overwhelmed while searching for new models of growth, Barak Diskin’s experience and accomplishments stand out. He has proven that it’s possible to scale across industries, geographies, and economic cycles without losing sight of strategy or sustainability.

His story resonates because it’s not about singular success but rather functions as a playbook for quality entrepreneurship-a future where adaptability, foresight, and discipline matter more than any single idea. For those seeking to build the next big venture in a turbulent economy, Diskin’s blueprint can be both a guide and an inspiration.

