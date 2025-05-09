Pudgy Penguins Further Expands into Blockchain Gaming with Launch of Pengu Clash on TON

The new multiplayer skill-based game offers a fun and accessible way to engage with the Pudgy Penguins IP and gain rewards.

Launch marks the IPs debut on the TON blockchain and expands reach to 1B+ crypto -native users.

Pengu Clash builds on Pudgy Penguins’ growing portfolio of Web3-powered entertainment.

The first next-gen Pudgy Penguins game built on Elympics.

MIAMI, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pudgy Penguins , one of the most successful NFT brands of all-time, today announced the launch of Pengu Clash, a new blockchain-based game debuting on the TON blockchain. The fast-paced multiplayer skill game offers fans a new way to interact with the Pudgy Penguins IP—now reaching more than 1 billion users on Telegram.

As part of its broader mission to make Web3 accessible and fun, Pudgy Penguins is bringing its universe of adorable characters to the TON ecosystem through engaging mini-games, collectible customization, and delightful character progression. With Pengu Clash, fans of all experience levels can join the adventure thanks to a simple and seamless onboarding process.

In Pengu Clash, players control personalized teams of cute penguins, known as “Pengus,” across a variety of fun mini-games including Darts, Football, and Bomber. Each session is quick, replayable, and focuses on enjoyment and rewarding skill. With unlockable gear, accessories, and team cosmetics, the game doubles as a creative canvas where players can express their own style through their favorite penguin characters.

The game introduces a “Play2Win” model that rewards skill and consistency, encourages friendly competition, and does not rely on any chance-based, pay-to-win systems. Players can earn token-based prizes through social tournaments and real-time gameplay, where outcomes are determined by how well you play—not how much you spend.

Built on Elympics, a multiplayer infrastructure designed for Web3, Pengu Clash ensures a seamless, fair, and scalable gameplay experience. Elympics allows developers to deliver real-time multiplayer games across blockchains while offering token-based incentives and robust tournament tools.

“Pengu Clash points to where Web3 gaming is truly headed – toward higher-quality experiences driven by real user engagement,” said Tom Kopera, COO and Co-Founder of Elympics. “It’s about fun, skill-based gameplay and meaningful token utility. A clear signal that the future of Web3 gaming lies in experiences players actually enjoy.”

The launch of Pengu Clash builds on Pudgy Penguins’ growing portfolio of digital games and partnerships. The brand previously announced the forthcoming launch of Pudgy World , an online, open-world game also powered by blockchain. Inside Pudgy World, players can explore and customize their digital penguin characters, complete engaging story-driven quests, and connect with a global community of fans. In its mobile offering, Pudgy Party , users can experience a vibrant, Web3-integrated mobile gaming experience. Together, these initiatives reflect Pudgy Penguins’ long-term commitment to building a playful and inclusive entertainment brand that connects with global audiences through games, memes, and digital storytelling.

Early access to Pengu Clash begins May 8. To learn more, visit pudgypenguins.com

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is a digital-native brand that began in 2021 as one of the earliest and most successful NFT collections. Since then, it has evolved into a global IP that spans toys, animation, gaming, and digital experiences—grounded in a mission to make Web3 technology more accessible and engaging for mass-market audiences. With a community-first approach and a focus on storytelling, Pudgy Penguins is building a bridge between blockchain innovation and mainstream entertainment. The brand’s characters have reached billions through social platforms and retail partnerships with major outlets like Walmart, Target, and Walgreens. Visit https://pudgypenguins.com/ to learn more.

About Elympics

Elympics offers a multichain infrastructure layer that enables real-time multiplayer gaming for any blockchain. Acting as both an abstraction layer and a monetization engine, Elympics bridges Web2 game developers into the Web3 world with strategic infrastructure designed for Play2Win economies. By unlocking scalable, profitable, and skill-based multiplayer ecosystems, Elympics is setting the new standard for blockchain gaming — making crypto competitive, accessible, and fair for all.

