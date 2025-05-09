Core Gaming’s AI COMIC Transforms Game Asset Creation with Breakthrough AI Visual Technology

• App seeing strong adoption with userbase growing to nearly 300k users

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company“), a global developer and vendor of mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced that Core Gaming, a rising innovator in AI-driven creative technologies, who it recently signed definitive merger agreement with, successfully launched its AI COMIC App. The App utilizes a cutting-edge visual generation platform designed to revolutionize the way creators, gamers and marketers produce content.

AI COMIC leverages advanced AI models to transform single photos or short video clips into high-quality visuals ranging from anime-style motion videos to hyper-realistic portraits within minutes. By bridging state-of-the-art AI with real-world creative workflows, Core Gaming’s AI COMIC is helping to define the future of visual storytelling.

“With AI COMIC, we have developed a platform that puts studio-grade production capabilities into the hands of everyday users,” said Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core Gaming. “AI COMIC empowers creators, whether they are gamers, artists or marketers, with AI tools that are not only powerful but also accessible. What once took weeks of planning, design and collaboration can now be accomplished in minutes, freeing creators to focus on their vision and storytelling. AI COMIC rapidly accelerates development, but importantly, it unlocks new forms of expression, removes friction and enables a broader, more diverse creative community to bring their ideas to life delivering results that rival professional studios.”

With an intuitive interface and striking visual output, AI COMIC offers a powerful suite of AI tools that simplify complex production workflows, including:

AI Comic Video Generator – Instantly transforms real-life footage into stylized, animated clips.

– Instantly transforms real-life footage into stylized, animated clips. Portrait & Avatar Creator – Generates lifelike avatars with customizable styles and inclusive skin tone rendering.

– Generates lifelike avatars with customizable styles and inclusive skin tone rendering. AI Dance & Face Swap Tools – Brings still images to life with fluid motion and seamless face integration.

– Brings still images to life with fluid motion and seamless face integration. Scene Recreation & Sticker Maker – Allows users to design manga-style scenes and custom stickers.

– Allows users to design manga-style scenes and custom stickers. Aging Video Generator – Visualizes life progression from childhood to old age with AI-based transformation.

To support high-performance generation at scale, Core Gaming has built a proprietary Compute Pool System, a dynamic, cloud-based infrastructure that intelligently distributes AI workloads in real time. This elastic system scales processing resources on demand, optimizing efficiency while keeping costs manageable.

AI COMIC’s impact on game development is equally transformative, offering tools that dramatically streamline asset creation:

Automated Scene Design in both photo realistic and stylized formats.

in both photo realistic and stylized formats. Instant Character Modeling with customizable expressions, costumes, and poses.

with customizable expressions, costumes, and poses. AI-Powered Animation Sequences without the need for manual keyframing or motion capture.

without the need for manual keyframing or motion capture. Fast Ad Creative Generation tailored for high-performance marketing campaigns.

These innovations drastically reduce production time and labor costs, enabling game studios and creative teams to iterate faster and focus more on storytelling and gameplay innovation.

Underpinning the platform is a powerful tech stack, including:

Multimodal Generative Models that blend text, image, and motion into cohesive outputs.

that blend text, image, and motion into cohesive outputs. BigP Backend System , which precisely manages GPU loads and AI task orchestration.

, which precisely manages GPU loads and AI task orchestration. Real-Time Cloud Orchestration, ensuring optimal compute usage and seamless performance.

“Looking ahead, we envision AI COMIC not just as a tool, but as a true creative partner that grows alongside its users, scales with their imagination and continues to push the boundaries of what generative AI can achieve,” Zacharin continued. “We are currently focused on expanding our multimodal storytelling engines to empower users to build rich, interactive narratives and fully simulated virtual worlds. In parallel, we are streamlining content deployment across gaming platforms, social media and immersive environments like the metaverse. As we continue to refine our core AI models, we aim to serve the diverse needs of AAA game studios, digital marketers and independent creators alike to capture a meaningful share of a massive market opportunity.”

To learn more about AI COMIC, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNGw_v0eqn4 and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.motion.frame.aignite

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTA”, and its common warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTAW”.

Visit www.siyata.net to learn more.

About Core Gaming, Inc.

Core Gaming is an international AI driven mobile games developer and publisher headquartered in Miami. We create entertaining games for millions of players worldwide, while empowering other developers to deliver player-focused apps and games to enthusiasts. Core’s mission is to be the leading global AI driven gaming company. Since our launch we have developed and co-developed over 2,100 games, driven over 780 million downloads, and generated a global footprint of over 40 million users from over 140 countries.

Visit www.coregaming.co to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Siyata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

