Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games Announce Global Launch of Pudgy Party

The mobile party game features beloved Pudgy Penguins characters and launches globally on August 29th .

Fast-paced mini-games, playful customization, and digital collectibles create a unique Web3-powered experience.

Title built in partnership with Mythical Games, creators of NFL Rivals, FIFA Rivals, and Blankos Block Party.

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pudgy Penguins , one of the most successful NFT brands of all time, and Mythical Games , today announced the global launch of Pudgy Party — a mobile game featuring Pudgy Penguins’ globally recognizable characters. Built for all ages, the game combines casual party mechanics with the power of blockchain ownership, offering players a joyful, multiplayer experience unlike anything else on the market.

Pudgy Party invites players to step into a vibrant world filled with fast-paced mini-games, adorable characters, and cozy vibes. Whether teaming up with friends or playing solo, users will find every match packed with fun and surprise, powered by the personalities and playful energy that have made Pudgy Penguins a global fan favorite.

“The heart of Pudgy Penguins has always been about connection and spreading good vibes,” said Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins. “Bringing our beloved, viral characters to life in a mobile multiplayer game is an exciting step forward in our mission to create joyful, meaningful experiences for our growing global community. Pudgy Party is fun, accessible to players of all ages, and designed to bring people together.”

Unique features of Pudgy Party include:

Adorable Cast with Fantastical Powers and Limitless Fun: The cast of universally loved, irresistibly cute penguins features distinct traits, personalities, and powers, with gameplay emphasizing fun over intensity for players of all ages.

The cast of universally loved, irresistibly cute penguins features distinct traits, personalities, and powers, with gameplay emphasizing fun over intensity for players of all ages. Multiplayer, Ever-Changing Gameplay: Pudgy Party offers fast-paced multiplayer mayhem with no two matches ever the same—expect thrilling mini-games, surprise twists, and nonstop action in every party.

offers fast-paced multiplayer mayhem with no two matches ever the same—expect thrilling mini-games, surprise twists, and nonstop action in every party. Customize and Collect in Style: Players can dress up their penguins with unique outfits, emotes, and in-game assets. Items exist as either NAT (non-tradable) or LE (limited edition, tradable) versions, with Talismans allowing NAT costumes to be minted into rare LEs. LE costumes feature unique cosmetic traits that can be upgraded and fused, and all tradable assets live on Mythical’s proprietary NFT marketplace.

Players can dress up their penguins with unique outfits, emotes, and in-game assets. Items exist as either NAT (non-tradable) or LE (limited edition, tradable) versions, with Talismans allowing NAT costumes to be minted into rare LEs. LE costumes feature unique cosmetic traits that can be upgraded and fused, and all tradable assets live on Mythical’s proprietary NFT marketplace. Play, Trade, and Own the Experience: Through seamless blockchain integration, players can mint costumes into NFTs, buy and sell collectibles in the marketplace, and chase rewards that carry value beyond the game itself.

Through seamless blockchain integration, players can mint costumes into NFTs, buy and sell collectibles in the marketplace, and chase rewards that carry value beyond the game itself. Seasonal Events & Leaderboards: Kicking off with Season 1: Dopameme Rush , which will be Brainrot themed, on August 29 , players can unlock meme-inspired costumes like Tung Tung Sahur, Ballerina Cappucina, and John Pork. With its viral, internet-driven humor, Brainrot has already sparked massive online buzz. Each season runs monthly with free and premium passes, special events, and global leaderboard competitions.

Kicking off with , which will be Brainrot themed, on , players can unlock meme-inspired costumes like Tung Tung Sahur, Ballerina Cappucina, and John Pork. With its viral, internet-driven humor, Brainrot has already sparked massive online buzz. Each season runs monthly with free and premium passes, special events, and global leaderboard competitions. Tournaments: Players from around the world can jump into open, real-time, competitive round-robin style tournaments for awesome prizes and a chance to move up the leaderboards.

“Pudgy Penguins is one of the few Web3 brands that has successfully broken through to mainstream audiences, thanks to their strong retail presence and highly engaged community,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. “We’re thrilled to launch Pudgy Party with them and bring this playful IP to gamers around the world. This is exactly the kind of project that shows how Web3 can deliver fun, value, and accessibility to everyone.”

Developed on the Mythical Platform, Pudgy Party is built for Web2 and Web3 audiences alike and is free to download. With seamless wallet integration, real ownership of digital items, and scalable multiplayer performance, the game introduces a new standard for fun-first blockchain experiences.

This launch follows Pudgy Penguins’ continued success across entertainment and consumer products. From top-selling toy lines at Walmart and Target to billions of views across social media, Pudgy Penguins has quickly grown into one of the most successful digital-native brands in the world.

Pudgy Party is available for download globally on iOS and Android, starting August 29th. For updates and access, follow @pudgypenguins and @playmythical on X (Twitter) or visit pudgypenguins.com .

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is a digital-native brand that began in 2021 as one of the earliest and most successful NFT collections. Since then, it has evolved into a global IP that spans toys, animation, gaming, and digital experiences—grounded in a mission to make Web3 technology more accessible and engaging for mass-market audiences. With a community-first approach and a focus on storytelling, Pudgy Penguins is building a bridge between blockchain innovation and mainstream entertainment. The brand’s characters have reached billions through social platforms and retail partnerships with major outlets like Walmart, Target, and Walgreens. Visit pudgypenguins.com to learn more.

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021 and recently Forbes’ Best Startup Employers (2024) , Mythical Games is a next-generation game company creating world-class games and empowering players to take ownership of their in-game assets through the use of blockchain technology. The team has helped develop major franchises, including Call of Duty, Call of Duty Mobile, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Magic: The Gathering, EA Madden, Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, Marvel Strike Force, Modern Warfare, and Skylanders. Mythical’s games, Blankos Block Party, NFL Rivals, and FIFA Rivals, are already played by tens of millions of consumers worldwide and create a new economy for players, allowing them to engage in a new way with games but also directly trade and transact safely with other players worldwide.

The Mythical Marketplace, the first in-game blockchain Marketplace on iOS and Android, provides gamers with ownership and control over the purchase and sale of digital assets, while the Mythical Platform protects gamers who may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items.

Media Contact

pudgypenguins@ssmandl.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pudgy-penguins-and-mythical-games-announce-global-launch-of-pudgy-party-302540201.html

SOURCE Pudgy Penguins