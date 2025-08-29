Margex Upgrades Its Mobile App to Boost Trading Experience

Margex announces a new upgrade to its mobile trading app

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Margex , a cryptocurrency trading platform that offers accessible and user-friendly copy trading, announces a new upgrade to its mobile trading app for both Android and IOS users.

Margex’s mobile app upgrade is aimed at improving the trading experience for all users with a smoother and enjoyable interface. These upgrades on the mobile device will allow users to perform the following:

1) Open trades directly from the chart

2) Manage TP/SL on the chart for easier adjustments

Additionally, these new features will help achieve more responsive and powerful charts, faster animation, and performance while maintaining stability for trading on the Margex App.

This upgrade complements Margex’s new market section for its users, allowing market watchers to track over 70+ trading assets in real-time, with plans to include more crypto assets among the 300 market capitalizations to help improve users’ trading experience.

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange established in 2019, providing users access to a safe, powerful, and convenient copy trading platform. Margex copy trading makes trading simple yet effective for traders of any experience level. Users of all types can earn a return on their equity by replicating the trades of professional traders with no experience required, while skilled traders can earn income by allowing other users to copy successful strategies.

With a minimum deposit of $10, traders can access all of Margex’s copy trading functionality, as it remains the most user-friendly platform in the crypto industry.

Follow Margex on Facebook , Twitter , Telegram , Discord , and YouTube , or join the Margex team .

