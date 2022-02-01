 PSA & Whatnot Partner to Offer Industry-Leading Authentication & Grading Services for Trading Cards

Collectors Who Buy Trading Cards on the Largest Independent Live Shopping Platform in the U.S. Can Have their Items Authenticated & Graded by PSA With Just a Few Taps

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) announces collectors who buy trading cards on Whatnot can now have their items authenticated and graded by PSA with just a few taps.

The feature is available as part of a strategic partnership between PSA and Whatnot designed to make the grading process simpler, faster and to ensure every buyer knows the trading cards they purchase through Whatnot are genuine. Hobbyists who buy trading cards on Whatnot no longer need to package and ship their cards to be authenticated and graded. Instead, they can simply add on PSA’s services during the Whatnot checkout process. PSA will then authenticate, grade and encapsulate those cards before shipping them to the buyer. The partnership is a first-of-its-kind integration between a livestream shopping platform and a collectible authentication company and is reflective of massive consumer enthusiasm across both categories.

Whatnot has exploded in popularity recently, becoming the largest social commerce platform in the U.S. Whatnot captures the excitement of the live shopping experience, allowing collectors to interact in real-time and enabling sellers to go live and auction items across multiple categories. Its popularity has grown in tandem with that of live card breaks, which have swept the hobby, drawing millions of online views. Whatnot’s own live breaks have resulted in some of the most memorable moments in collecting history, including the live pull of the coveted LeBron James Triple Logoman card.

“Collectors are always looking for new ways to get involved in the hobby and there are few platforms today that offer fans a more compelling experience than Whatnot,” said Ryan Hoge, President of PSA. “Whatnot combines the excitement of a live auction with the widespread accessibility of virtual experiences and we’re thrilled to join together to make collecting an easier and more enjoyable experience for everyone.”

“Whatnot buyers can now seamlessly add PSA’s services to their purchases, incorporating another layer of trust to our platform,” said Whatnot CEO and co-founder Grant Lafontaine. “By partnering with PSA, we’re simultaneously eliminating a critical pain point while ensuring customers that the cards they buy are authentic and have the correct grade.”

About PSA



Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) is the largest and most trusted third-party trading card authentication and grading company in the world. Since its inception in 1991, PSA has certified over 50 million cards and collectibles with a cumulative declared value of over a billion dollars. PSA is a division of Collectors Universe, which has offices in California, New Jersey, Seattle, Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.PSAcard.com.

About Whatnot



Whatnot is the #1 social commerce platform in the U.S., connecting buyers and sellers through livestream shopping across any category – from collectibles like trading cards to comics, fashion, sneakers and more. The platform couples rigorous seller vetting with a focus on community to create a welcoming space for people to share their passions with others. Today, Whatnot’s top sellers earn up to eight figures a year using the platform. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity and CapitalG, Whatnot’s valuation sits at $3.7B. For more information, please visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.

