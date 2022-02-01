PRSA-NY 2023 Big Apple Awards Open for Entries — Early Submissions Due June 30

Influence, Integrity, and Innovation in PR will be recognized at the annual Big Apple Awards Gala in November

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigAppleAwards–PRSA-NY is accepting submissions for the 36th Annual PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards. Through June 30, organizations and independent PR professionals can take advantage of reduced early-entry fees for 2023 Big Apple Awards, which represent the highest level of recognition by the New York area’s communications leaders. The extended deadline for all entries is August 4th. Enter at http://bit.ly/BigApple2023.

The annual awards gala will be held in-person on November 15, along with a live stream. This year’s program will focus on themes of influence, integrity, and innovation, recognizing the public relations profession’s powerful position at the intersection of authentic purpose-driven communication with the use of new high-impact intelligent technologies, and the role of practitioners in sharing ideas and knowledge responsibly. In addition, the PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards, recognizing young leaders in the profession, will be celebrated at the Big Apple Awards gala.

“The 2023 Big Apple Awards will be a referendum on the rising role – and responsibility — of public relations leaders as rapidly evolving technologies including AI are shaping a new media landscape and redefining how news and information are shaped and delivered,” said Carmella Glover, president of PRSA-NY. “This powerful networking event will recognize today’s influential public relations professionals and identify rising stars in the industry.”

2023 BIG APPLE AWARDS DETAILS



Including PR Campaign Awards, In-House Communications Awards, and Media Group Awards.



http://bit.ly/BigApple2023

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America established the Big Apple Awards program in 1988 to encourage excellence in public relations. The program has evolved to keep pace with a rapidly changing industry and continues to celebrate the exciting and innovative successes of talented professionals working in the heart of the communications universe. Today, a Big Apple Award is known as one of the highest honors bestowed in public relations, and in recognition, submissions will be open to the work of PR practitioners across the US from this year forward.

SUBMISSION DEADLINES AND PRICING

Public relations organizations and individual practitioners can submit their campaigns in up to three categories and save additional costs on the overall awards. The early bird deadline and pricing, and the regular deadline and pricing, are:

Early Bird Deadline – Closing June 30 at 11:59 PM

Early Bird Deadline – Closing June 30 at 11:59 PM

Early Bird Member – 1 Category Entry $475

Early Bird Member – 2 Category Entries $825

Early Bird Member – 3 Category Entries $1,125

Early Bird Non-Member – 1 Category Entry $525

Early Bird Non-Member – 2 Category Entries $875

Early Bird Non-Member – 3 Category Entries $1,175

Extended Deadline – Closing August 4 at 11:59 PM

Member – 1 Category Entry $575

Member – 2 Category Entries $925

Member – 3 Category Entries $1,225

Non-Member – 1 Category Entry $625

Non-Member – 2 Category Entries $975

Non-Member – 3 Category Entries $1,275

“More than just about any other profession, the public relations industry holds the power to reach consumers, investors, business leaders, government and media — and New York PR professionals are at the epicenter of media and commerce,” said Fay Shapiro, vice president of the PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards. “The Big Apple Awards reflect the accomplishments and potential of the most influential public relations professionals. It’s fitting that the Big Apple gala caps the year’s awards season for the communications industry. Our sponsors and participants reach professionals at the heart of the public relations business.”

To learn more about Big Apple Awards sponsorship opportunities or to volunteer for the event please contact Fay Shapiro at [email protected].

To submit your work, campaigns, and other related materials for the Early Bird deadline and maximize cost savings with early submissions, please visit http://bit.ly/BigApple2023.

About PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is the best-established, most substantial, and most influential group of public relations professionals in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSANY offers to its members top-level career development and education, networking, mentoring, and award programs. PRSA-NY serves communications decision-makers at agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and public and private institutions. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, and membership details, go to prsany.org.

Contacts

Judith Czelusniak



Vice President of Marketing, Public Relations Society of America New York Chapter (PRSA-NY)



[email protected]

+1 917 655 3217