PRPTY360 Launches New Expansion Phase Backed by Monthly Independent Market Research

PRPTY360, one of Australia’s property investment strategy firms, has announced a new expansion phase formalising its continued investment in the tens of thousands per month into independent property market research. The move reinforces the company’s commitment to disciplined, data-led investing at a time when short-term speculation continues to shape much of the residential property conversation.

Founded by property strategist Julian Fadini, PRPTY360 has built its model around structured analysis rather than reactive purchasing. With more than 17 years of experience across property, banking, and finance, Fadini established the firm with a clear objective: to help Australians build measurable, multi-cycle generational wealth through strategic property acquisition.

The newly announced expansion strengthens PRPTY360’s proprietary 3M Methodology, a framework that evaluates Macro (national economic and policy conditions), Meso (regional infrastructure, employment and demographic shifts), and Micro (local supply-demand and asset-level performance indicators) factors. The company’s ongoing monthly investment in independent research ensures that recommendations are grounded in verified data rather than market sentiment.

“Property markets are increasingly influenced by noise; headlines, social media trends and short-term speculation,” said Fadini. “Our expansion is about reinforcing a disciplined, research-backed model that prioritises long-term performance over momentum-driven decision-making.”

PRPTY360 integrates property strategy with banking and finance expertise to ensure acquisitions align with each client’s broader wealth framework. The firm works in collaboration with brokers and financial advisors, positioning property investment as one component of a coordinated financial strategy rather than a standalone purchase.

The firm services a diverse client base, including first-home buyers, professionals, families and elite athletes. Across all segments, the company applies the same investment criteria: identify growth markets before peak demand, prioritise fundamentals, and construct portfolios designed to perform across multiple cycles.

As part of this national expansion phase, PRPTY360 will continue scaling its research capacity to identify emerging growth corridors ahead of broader market recognition. The company’s leadership states that formalising this research investment marks a deliberate step toward institutional-level discipline within Australia’s predominantly retail-driven property investment landscape.

“Our objective is not to sell property,” Fadini added. “It is to design and execute strategies that stand up to economic cycles and deliver long-term financial outcomes.”

