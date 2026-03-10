Newegg Opens Public Gamer Zone, Expanding Gaming, Esports, and Tech Education in Southern California

DIAMOND BAR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$negg #DiamondBar–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) – March 10, 2026 – officially opened its immersive Gamer Zone to the public, marking a new chapter in the company’s commitment to gaming culture, esports, hands-on technology education, and local community engagement.









Following a successful soft opening and a well-attended launch celebration this past weekend, Gamer Zone is now open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newegg’s Southern California headquarters.

A 2,300-Square-Foot Hub for Gaming and Innovation

Originally unveiled during Intel Gamer Days, Newegg Gamer Zone is a 2,300-square-foot experiential space designed to bring together gamers, creators, students, and tech enthusiasts in a dynamic, interactive environment.

Visitors can experience:

High-performance gaming PCs featuring the latest hardware

Competitive esports gameplay and tournament setups

Immersive racing simulator experiences

Virtual reality and mixed-reality stations

Daily snacks and refreshments

The space blends cutting-edge gaming technology with a welcoming community environment, transforming Newegg’s headquarters into a destination for interactive tech discovery.

More Than Gaming: Community, Esports, and Education

While built for gaming enthusiasts, Gamer Zone also serves as a platform for STEAM exposure, esports development, and hands-on learning.

“We built Gamer Zone to be a space where gamers, builders, students, and creators can come together,” said Katie Lau, Director of Corporate Marketing at Newegg. “Whether someone wants to experience new hardware, compete in esports tournaments, or learn the fundamentals of PC building, the goal is to create a welcoming environment that encourages curiosity and community.”

Newegg plans to host a variety of programming throughout the year, including:

Esports tournaments and competitive gaming events

Introductory PC building and hardware workshops

Student and youth group visits

Vendor showcases and product demonstrations

Creator meetups and community gaming nights

These initiatives aim to provide greater access to gaming technology while supporting local gamers, students, and aspiring creators.

A New Kind of Experience for a Digital Brand

As a leading online retailer of technology and electronics, Newegg’s Gamer Zone represents an evolution beyond traditional e-commerce, creating a physical environment where community engagement, esports, experiential retail, and education intersect.

Gamer Zone will also host regular vendor activations, product launches, and esports competitions throughout the year.

Community members can stay updated on upcoming events, tournaments, and announcements by following Gamer Zone on Facebook and Instagram, or by joining the official Discord community.

Visiting the Newegg Gamer Zone

Because Gamer Zone regularly hosts vendor events, tournaments, and community programming, visitors are encouraged to check the Gamer Zone calendar before planning their visit. The application to reserve time and the latest schedule and potential blackout dates can be found here:



Newegg Gamer Zone Reservations

Free Play reservations are recommended for guests who want to secure play time on the gaming PCs, though walk-ins are welcome and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications for larger events are available for schools, media, and business partners interested in hosting closed events.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in Diamond Bar, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Contacts

Johnson Nei



Newegg Commerce, Inc.



public_relations@newegg.com