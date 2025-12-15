The Legal Shift: Family Vlogging Is Now a Regulated Business Subject to Strict Fiduciary Duties

As the “creator economy” matures, the Illinois model for child influencer protections is being pursued by other states. LegalMatch.com , the largest online attorney-client matching service in the United States, advises that parents with monetized social media channels should seek immediate legal advice to ensure they meet any new, stringent fiduciary responsibilities and contractual obligations imposed on them.

Until the late 2010s, there was no law regulating family vlogging (unlike child actors in television and film), but that has been changing. Many jurisdictions have since passed similar laws requiring a portion of each minor’s gross earnings from their monetization for content uploaded to YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, etc., to be placed in a trust fund .

“Many parents view their social media channels as a family hobby, but the law now views them as a business entity with child employees. If a child appears in a significant portion of your content and that content generates revenue, you are legally obligated to protect that child’s financial future. Failing to set up the proper trust structures doesn’t just risk fines; it opens parents up to future litigation for financial exploitation,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

This operates similar to Hollywood “Coogan Accounts,” where between 15% and 50% (depending on the state) of the child’s income is set aside under the child’s name during their youth, to be unavailable until the child reaches the age of majority.

Compliance often requires a specialized legal approach. Parents of successful social media channels need attorneys who can close the divide between multiple legal areas, like Family Law, Estate Planning, and Entertainment Law.

