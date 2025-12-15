Irving Resources Reviews First Year of Work with JX Advanced Metals Corporation at Omu Project, Hokkaido, Japan

Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF)(FSE:1IR) (“Irving” or the “Company“) is pleased to provide an update on the first year of work with JX Advanced Metals Corporation (“JX Metals“) at Irving’s Omu Project, Hokkaido, Japan.

As announced in the Company’s news release of November 13, 2024, Irving and JX Metals entered into a farm-in agreement (the “Option Agreement“) whereby JX Metals may earn a 75% interest at Omu Sinter Pit (covering 1.962 square kilometres) to a depth of approximately 50 metres below sea level. Under the Option Agreement, JX Metals may also earn an interest at Omuisenbu (covering 0.127 square kilometres), the specific percentage of which interest will be determined based upon a calculation set out in the Option Agreement which will take into account an evaluation of Omuisenbu; in any event, the interest of JX Metals in Omuisenbu will not exceed 75%. Irving retains 100% control over the remainder of the Omui Mining License and entire Omu Project.

In order to exercise the option to earn an interest in Omu Sinter Pit and Omuisenbu (the “Option“), JX Metals must incur at least 300,000,000 yen in exploration and property related expenditures over three years, subject to extension in the event of certain circumstances (the “Option Period“). During the Option Period, JX Metals has the sole and exclusive right to conduct exploration at Omu Sinter Pit and Omuisenbu. Irving is the operator under the Option Agreement under the direction of JX Metals. The Option Agreement has moved into its second year, JX Metals having satisfied the first year requirements under the Option Agreement.

Since acquiring its first land position at its Omu project, Hokkaido, in 2016, Irving has pursued a clear vision of discovering significant precious metal-bearing silica deposits suitable for use as smelter flux. To date, Irving has made discoveries of such deposits at the Omui Mining License and at Omu Sinter.

Upon consummating its agreement with JX Metals, Irving drilled a strategically positioned diamond drill hole, 24OMI-001, at the Omui Mining License. This first ever shallow angle diamond core hole completed at this target yielded an impressive 101.1m wide intercept of shallow, silicified rocks grading 1.14 gpt Au, 16.0 gpt Ag and 84% silica (refer to the Company’s news release dated January 23, 2025 for full results).

To follow up on this exciting first hole, JX Metals and Irving completed four similar shallow holes in 2025 expanding upon this discovery of shallow gold- and silver-bear silicified rock at the Omui Mining License. All four holes encountered broad, shallow mineralized intercepts.

Collectively, the five shallow holes drilled at Omui Mining License define a north-south mineralized corridor approximately 200 m long. Mineralization is open to the north and south. Of particular note, a 2 m wide high gold zone showing 24.22 gpt Au and 173.40 gpt Ag was encountered in hole 25OMI-002. Irving considers assay results from its low-angle drilling program to be very favourable (refer to the Company’s news release dated October 31, 2025 for full results).

At Omu Sinter, as part of a civil engineering groundwater survey and rock strength drill program, a shallow, vertical diamond drill hole, 25OMS-001, was completed yielding a 41.81 m thick high-silica gold-silver intercept. Silica content averages an impressive 96.6% and gold and silver grades, 0.54 gpt and 8.7 gpt, respectively (refer to the Company’s news release dated October 31, 2025). This hole confirms strong continuity of Omu Sinter, a shallow, flat horizon of silica deposited by ancient hot spring fluids. The water table was observed at the drilling depth of 30m or 9m above sea level. Also, the aquifer was interpreted to lie at the basal fractured zone. This indicates most of this deposit occurs above the water table. Additional drilling is being completed at Omu Sinter to further test the level of groundwater as well as continuity and extensions of this important, shallow deposit.

Irving and JX Metals are currently laying out plans for the next steps to advance Omu Sinter Pit and Omuisenbu toward becoming a new important source of smelter flux in Japan.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and a director of Irving and has verified the data disclosed including sampling, through review of photographs of core prior to and after sawing and sampling, and analytical, through review of standard and blank analyses.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

