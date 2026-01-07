Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2026

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (“Protagonist” or the “Company”) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 12-15, 2026 in San Francisco, CA. The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – January 12-15, 2026

Format: Company Presentation

Day/Time: Tuesday, January 13 at 8:15 AM PST

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare26/sessions/317262-protagonist-therapeutics-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

If you are interested in meeting with the Protagonist team during the conference, please reach out to your J.P. Morgan representative.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations Events and Presentations webpage for one year following the event.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a discovery through late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist’s proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with a New Drug Application (NDA) for icotrokinra submitted to the FDA in July, and an NDA for rusfertide submitted in December 2025. Icotrokinra (formerly, JNJ-2113), is a first-in-class investigational targeted oral peptide that selectively blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor (“IL-23R”), which is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. Following icotrokinra’s joint discovery by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists pursuant to the companies’ IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for the development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV). Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of preclinical stage drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17 oral peptide antagonist PN-881, obesity triple agonist peptide PN-477, and the oral hepcidin program.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates, and clinical studies can be found on the Company’s website at https://www.protagonist-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Virginia Amann

ENTENTE Network of Companies

virginiaamann@ententeinc.com

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics

