ELEKTROS INC Accelerates Forward – Expanding Advisory Board to Power the Next Phase of Growth

ELEKTROS INC (OTC PINK:ELEK) is proud to announce a strategic expansion of its Advisory Board as the Company continues moving forward with strength, transparency, and momentum. As part of this initiative, ELEKTROS INC is actively seeking exceptional, young, ambitious, and forward-thinking entrepreneurs to help solidify and strengthen the Company’s foundation.

The Company is particularly interested in individuals with a strong understanding of mining, resource development, and entrepreneurship – professionals who bring both vision and execution to the table. This expansion reflects ELEKTROS INC’s commitment to building a solid, resilient organization supported by experienced minds and innovative leadership.

Moving forward, ELEKTROS INC is committed to full transparency and public disclosure. As a publicly traded company, ELEKTROS INC intends to announce and disclose its progress step by step through established media channels, allowing the public to participate in and follow the Company’s evolution in real time. This disclosure philosophy underscores the Company’s belief in accountability, trust, and long-term value creation.

Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS INC, stated that the Company is focused on surrounding itself with individuals who not only understand the mining sector, but who also possess an entrepreneurial mindset aligned with disciplined growth and operational excellence.

Qualified individuals who believe they can meaningfully contribute to ELEKTROS INC’s future and meet the outlined criteria are encouraged to submit their resume for consideration.

Contact:

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

