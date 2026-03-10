Protagenic Therapeutics Upgrades from OTC Pink to OTCQB Venture Market

Move strengthens market visibility, supports liquidity and real-time quote access as PT00114 advances toward Phase 2 in 2026

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:PTIX) (“Protagenic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class treatments for stress-related disorders, including treatment-resistant depression and anxiety, today announced that its common stock has been upgraded from OTC Pink to the OTCQB® and has commenced trading on OTCQB under the symbol “PTIX.”

The OTCQB is a recognized public market for developing companies that meet defined reporting, management certification and bid price standards. The upgrade strengthens Protagenic’s public market profile and is expected to improve investor visibility, support trading liquidity and provide access to real-time market quotes through OTC Markets.

Protagenic continues to advance PT00114, its lead program for treatment-resistant depression and anxiety. The Company recently completed a successful Phase 1 multiple-dose safety study, demonstrating a clean safety and tolerability profile, and remains on track to begin Phase 2 enrollment in 2026.

“Upgrading to OTCQB is a meaningful step for Protagenic,” said Bill Nichols, President of Protagenic Therapeutics. “It gives investors better market visibility, real-time quotation access and a more transparent public-market platform as we advance PT00114 toward Phase 2. We are building momentum in the clinic and maintaining the public-company standards shareholders should expect.”

About PT00114

PT00114 is a first-in-class investigational compound targeting the teneurin C-terminal associated peptide (TCAP) pathway, a novel mechanism of action being studied for treatment-resistant depression, anxiety and related stress disorders.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:PTIX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for stress-related neurological disorders. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.protagenic.com

