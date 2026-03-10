Free Webinar Offers Direction and Hope to Professionals Considering a Career Change

The CE Shop explores why the real estate industry may be the answer for professionals ready to start a new chapter.

This free webinar will help the career-curious remove the anxiety of career decision-making and give attendees the confidence and insights to move forward into real estate. The CE Shop continues its Open House Webinar Series with the latest session, So, You Want to Work in Real Estate? A Career-Changer’s Guide to the Industry, open to anyone curious about the field and considering a career change.

Click to learn more and register for: So, You Want to Work in Real Estate? A Career-Changer’s Guide to the Industry onWednesday, March 18 at 2 PM ET.

While sharing practical, career-changing insights to help job seekers start anew, this live, panel-style discussion will be led by presenters who made the leap into the real estate industry and are still happy they did.

They’ll share answers to questions like:

“What skills from your past career helped you the most?”

“When did you start feeling confident and earn an income?”

“What advice would you give to career changers considering real estate?”

Live attendees get the added benefit of participating in real-time Q&A with experts and graduates from The CE Shop, as well as an exclusive promo offer to use when purchasing licensing courses. Register for this free real estate career webinar here.

Future webinars in the Open House Webinar Series will cover topics like AI & Real Estate, Building Debt-Free Real Estate Careers, and Recruiting Strategies for Brokers and Team Leaders.

Known for 100% online, self-paced and live-online courses that are state-approved, mobile-friendly, and built for busy professionals, The CE Shop has been an industry leader for over 20 years. This new webinar series comes packed with decades of expertise and timely thought leadership to help agents keep learning, keep adapting, and keep building momentum.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they’re veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press

Press@TheCEShop.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: The CE Shop LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire