Prospect Ridge Aligns with the Market Mindset for Exclusive Live Investor Interview Discussing Game-changing 2026 Drill Programs

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CSE:PRR)(OTCQB:PRRSF)(FRA:OED) (“Prospect Ridge” or the “Company”) is thrilled to invite shareholders, forward-thinking investors, and market enthusiasts to an exclusive live interview featuring Chief Executive Officer, Len Brownlie. The event will be broadcast live tomorrow by The Market Mindset, the premier hub for junior and micro-cap market news.

Why You Can’t Miss This Event

CEO Len Brownlie will break down the Company’s aggressive and highly prospective 2026 exploration strategy. Viewers will get an insider’s look into impressive growth catalysts, including:

The Excalibur Catalyst: Insights into the highly anticipated maiden drill program at the Excalibur copper/gold porphyry target.

The Camelot Continuation: Crucial updates on follow-up drilling at the high-potential Camelot copper/gold porphyry discovery.

The Castle Target refinement: Cutting edge geophysics and remote sensing this year leading to high priority 2027 drill targets

Strategic Vision: A direct look at how Prospect Ridge is positioning itself for major copper and gold exploration success this year and in the future.

Live Event Details

Secure your virtual seat and tune in live to get the latest corporate updates directly from leadership.

Host: Andrew O’Donnell, The Market Mindset

Featured Guest: Len Brownlie, CEO of Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

Live Stream Access: Tune in directly on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFlt0tDrVK0

Can’t make the live broadcast? A full video recording will be available at the same link immediately following the event.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia-based exploration and development company focused on critical metals and gold. Led by a management and technical team with over 100 years of combined mineral exploration experience, Prospect Ridge is dedicated to advancing its portfolio of properties in the Golden Horseshoe and Cariboo regions of north-central British Columbia that have the potential to become the next large copper/gold porphyry discovery across this vastly under-explored region.

Contact Information

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Len Brownlie, President and CEO

Email: len.brownlie@prospectridgeresources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information (“FLI”) that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI relates to future events or future performance and reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company’s management. Anything that is not historical fact is FLI. Generally, FLI can be, without limitation, identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as “plans”, “intends”, “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or “estimates”, and statements or phrases that certain actions, events or results “may”, “might”, “could”, “should” or “would” occur, and similar expressions. FLI is not historical fact, is made as of the date of this news release and includes, without limitation, statements and discussions of future plans, intentions, expectations, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management’s intentions and expectations with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Camelot, Holy Grail/Knauss Creek, Castle or Excalibur Projects. FLI involves numerous risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any FLI. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the availability of financing to continue exploration activities, the availability and cost of qualified exploration personnel and service providers, and that future exploration results at the Camelot, Holy Grail/Knauss Creek, Castle or Excalibur Projects will not be as anticipated. In making any FLI in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Camelot, Holy Grail/Knauss Creek, Castle or Excalibur Projects will be as anticipated. Although management has endeavored to evaluate and use reasonable assumptions and to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in FLI, these assumptions may prove incorrect and there may be other factors that cause results not to be as intended, expected, anticipated or estimated. There can be no assurance that FLI will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed in FLI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on FLI, and are further cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any FLI expressed or incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Prospect Ridge Resources Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire