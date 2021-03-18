Pronology Introduces Upgraded NAS Solution and New Thunderbolt 3 Storage Appliance

rNAS.m4 and rTB Provide Rugged, Portable, High-performance Storage for a Range of Applications and Workflows

NEW YORK, MARCH 9, 2021 — Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, expands its ruggedized, portable, high-performance storage offerings with the newly updated rNAS.m4, a Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution, along with its new rTB appliance, which utilizes a Thunderbolt 3 interface.

rNAS.m4 was developed in direct response to customer requests for resilient, high-performance storage that can stand up to the rigors of remote production and transportation. It is optimized for reading and writing concurrent media streams in a compact form factor. It allows for the acquisition and transport of broadcast media assets and all other types of data in a road-ready enclosure. rNAS.m4 easily handles the increased amounts of data required by 4K productions. This compact and extremely durable NAS solution is also rack-mountable and features a proprietary external status display module.

rNAS.m4 has been used on The Oscars, The GRAMMYs, The Emmys and many more high-profile live and taped events. It is ideal for extreme sports and outdoor events, where the elements can take their toll on traditional equipment. With enterprise level permissions, security and encryption options, rNAS.m4 supports all common cloud-based integration and connection protocols, making it easy to utilize in a wide range of workflows.

“rNAS is optimized for higher data throughput than any other product currently on the market within this portable form factor,” says Jonathan Aroesty, president of Pronology. “With the addition of rTB, we now also have a solution for those using Thunderbolt 3-capable devices. These latest storage offerings are another important piece of the production workflow tools that Pronology provides.”

rTB by Pronology is a rugged, portable, high performance storage appliance utilizing a Thunderbolt 3 interface. Like rNAS, rTB is compact, rack-mountable, vibration and impact resistant. rTB is ideal for users who want the industries’ best hardware RAID technology with the speed and performance of Thunderbolt connectivity.

Both rNAS.m4 and rTB feature hot swappable drives all while being lightweight, desktop quiet and nearly indestructible. Both appliances are available with custom hard or soft carrying cases to allow for safe and easy transportation of invaluable data and media assets. rNAS.m4 and rTB are available through storage product resellers and Versatile Distribution Services in the U.S.