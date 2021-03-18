BriteShot Pivots Manufacturing Strategy to Combat COVID

NEW YORK, MARCH 11, 2021 – BriteShot, a market-leading vendor of LED lighting solutions for television, film and events, has shifted its manufacturing strategy to help venues re-open safely amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Making the most of its resources during these challenging times, BriteShot is now specializing in coronavirus air filtering and decontamination products with groundbreaking innovation.

“At Briteshot, we aim to have our decontamination technology be a factor in helping entertainment venues, restaurants, and more, reopen their doors in a safe and effective way,” says Roy McDonald, co-founder at BriteShot. “It’s been a difficult year within the entertainment space as facilities have been forced to close their doors or reduce capacity, greatly impacting revenue and job security across the board. To help ease customers back into business, we dedicated countless hours in production and testing to provide a solution that will keep artists, staff and audience members safe while we continue to enjoy doing what we love.”

Founded in 2009, BriteShot embarked on a three-year research and development process to bring its first product, The Luminator®, to market. Ever since, the company has been hard at work with a customer-minded focus; developing lighting products and patented technologies that provide unlimited creative possibilities while reducing production costs. As the company has shifted its R&D approach over the past year, it is now capable of offering both lighting and decontamination solutions to customers ranging from restaurants, theatres, concert halls, houses of worship, educational facilities and much, much more.

Mitigating COVID-19 exposure in indoor environments, BriteShot’s revolutionary decontamination solutions include its AirAffair air filtration system and ShelteX™ decontamination tent. The AirAffair system uses cutting-edge technology to purify and sterilize the air from existing HVAC systems and can act as a stand-alone unit in any given environment. The ShelteX™ decontamination tent is a fully enclosed structure constructed from high-density polypropylene that supports social distancing protocols. Together, these products can provide an ultimate solution for protecting patrons as we return to indoor gatherings.

Offering both professional lighting and decontamination solutions, BriteShot is an ideal manufacturing partner for entertainment venues around the world. McDonald adds, “With years of knowledge in the film, television and theatre industry and listening to our customer’s needs, we will continue our mission to deliver revolutionary technology as we move forward with more exciting products in the pipeline.”