Promesa Title Iii Court Dockets Proof of Fraud and Government Racketering

EVIDENCE SHOWS CRIMINAL SCHEME TO FINANCE 2016 ELECTIONS

The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York just docketed evidence of fraud related to the passing of PROMESA along with evidence of a RICO type criminal scheme allegedly to raise money for the 2016 elections. The filing alleges a coordinated government effort to protect Wall Street Banks for their role in selling seventy-five-billion-dollars in fraudulent municipal bonds. In exchange for political contributions the Department of Justice, the Security and Exchange Commission and the Treasury Department prevented regulatory action, investigations and prosecutions.

Government Corruption

Handcuffs

This evidence can be found in Federal District Court Case 7-BK-4780 (LTS) listed as docket item #5836. This filing and the RICO filing in these cases are attached to this Press Release.

SOURCE: Medlaw Publishing

