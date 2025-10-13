Living Security Secures U.S. Patent for Risk Management Security System, Advancing Its Leadership in Human Risk Management

Patent protects proprietary AI intelligence architecture that quantifies and predicts human cyber risk, reinforcing category leadership ahead of major platform announcement

Living Security, the pioneer in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has allowed its patent application titled “Risk Management Security System” (U.S. Patent Application No. 18/069,019).

The newly allowed patent protects the core intelligence architecture behind Living Security’s AI-powered HRM platform – a system that quantifies, predicts, and mitigates human cyber risk by analyzing identity, behavioral, and threat data across the enterprise workforce. The patent underscores Living Security’s position as the category creator and technology leader in Human Risk Management as the company prepares to unveil the next evolution of its AI-native HRM platform at HRMCon next week.

Protecting the Intelligence Layer Behind Human Risk Management

The patent covers Living Security’s proprietary methodology for unifying disparate workforce telemetry – including identity data, behavioral signals, security events, and contextual threat intelligence – through advanced probabilistic and causal AI modeling. This enables the platform to generate real-time Human Risk Scores and trigger automated, contextually relevant mitigation actions.

Unlike traditional security awareness approaches that rely on generic training and compliance metrics, Living Security’s patented system creates a continuous risk feedback loop: ingesting multi-source data, analyzing behavioral patterns, generating explainable risk insights, and automatically executing targeted interventions.

“This patent validates the innovation that has always powered our platform – the intelligence engine that connects human behavior to cybersecurity outcomes,” said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security. “It protects the underlying system that transforms complex human and behavioral data into actionable, explainable insights. More importantly, it sets the stage for the evolution of our AI-native HRM platform built for the future of workforce security.”

A Strategic Milestone

Human error remains a factor in over 80% of security incidents, yet most organizations lack the predictive intelligence to identify high-risk users before incidents occur. Living Security’s patented approach creates “network effects in proprietary data” – the more behavioral and outcome data the platform processes, the more accurate its risk predictions become, creating a defensible competitive moat.

“This is more than an IP milestone,” added Rose. “It’s a signal of where we’re headed. We’re using AI to deliver measurable, proactive risk reduction – moving the market from ‘train and hope’ to ‘predict and prevent.'”

The patent allowance comes as Living Security prepares to announce significant platform enhancements at HRMCon 2025, taking place October 20th in Austin. The company will demonstrate how its patented intelligence architecture enables the “Predict-Guide-Act” framework – moving organizations beyond awareness training to proactive, autonomous workforce risk management.

The patent also strengthens Living Security’s positioning as Forrester Research recently identified Human Risk Management as a distinct category, with Living Security positioned as a leader based on its data-driven approach and AI capabilities.

About Living Security

Living Security is the leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping global enterprises quantify, predict, and reduce workforce risk through data-driven, AI-powered solutions. Backed by the industry’s largest HRM dataset and proprietary AI models validated by the Cyentia Institute, Living Security serves organizations across financial services, healthcare, technology, and other security-conscious industries. The company has been recognized by Forrester Research as a category leader in Human Risk Management.

For more information, visit www.livingsecurity.com.

