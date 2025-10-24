Profound Recognized in Redpoint Ventures’ AI64 List Highlighting the Most Innovative Companies in Artificial Intelligence

The recognition highlights Profound’s impact in helping global brands gain visibility and control within AI-powered discovery platforms.

Profound, an emerging leader in AI-powered visibility and content optimization, has been recognized by Redpoint Ventures as one of the 64 most innovative private companies advancing artificial intelligence applications.

The AI64 list, developed by Redpoint Ventures in partnership with Orrick, Goldman Sachs, NYSE, and OpenAI, recognizes private companies demonstrating exceptional growth, vision, and innovation in the artificial intelligence sector.

Accelerating Visibility in the AI Era

Profound’s recognition comes on the heels of its $35 million Series B round led by Sequoia Capital, fueling rapid platform adoption by over 10,000 marketers across 1,000 organizations, including Ramp, US Bank, Indeed, MongoDB, DocuSign, and Chime.

“As AI search becomes the new discovery layer, visibility within these systems is crucial for brand success,” said Charles Zhou, Head of Engineering at Profound. “This recognition from Redpoint Ventures reinforces our mission to make AI-powered marketing measurable and actionable.”

Transforming How Marketers Engage with AI

Profound’s platform delivers the essential infrastructure for AI marketing teams through its three-pillar framework:

Monitor brand presence in AI-generated search results.

Create optimized content to enhance AI-driven engagement.

Orchestrate dynamic, data-informed campaigns across AI ecosystems.

About Profound

Profound enables brands to understand, improve, and measure their visibility in AI-driven search. Built by veterans from AMD, Microsoft, Datadog, Uber, Bridgewater, Google DeepMind, and OpenAI, the company has raised $58.5 million from top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Khosla Ventures, Saga VC, and South Park Commons.

For more information, visit https://www.tryprofound.com/ .

About Redpoint Ventures’ AI64

Redpoint Ventures’ AI64 celebrates the 64 most promising AI-focused private companies across industries. Each is selected for excellence in team capability, market impact, and innovation in AI’s application layer.

Find out which companies made the AI64 list at https://www.redpoint.com/ .

