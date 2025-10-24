Announcing the 2025 Saskatoon Consumer Choice Award Winners

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Saskatoon & Greater Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Saskatoon Consumer Choice Award Winners.

SASKATOON AWARD RECIPIENTS

A1 Granite & Marble Ltd
MARBLE & GRANITE DEALER
www.a1granite.com

Allan’s Landscaping & Disposal Services
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR / WASTE MANAGEMENT
www.allanslandscaping.com

Alsco Uniforms
UNIFORM SUPPLIER
www.alsco.com/northamerica/sk/saskatoon/

Armed With Harmony Music Services
DJ SERVICES
www.armedwithharmony.ca

Bridlewood Home Products
FIREPLACE SALES & SERVICE
www.bridlewoodhome.com

Coast Appliances – Saskatoon
HOME APPLIANCES
www.coastappliances.ca

CRAVINGS Maternity-Baby-Kids
BABY STORE
www.shopcravings.ca

Creative Compliments
GIFT BASKETS
www.creativecompliments.com

Delta Coring and Cutting Inc.
CONCRETE BREAKING, CUTTING & CORING
www.deltacoring.ca

DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services Inc.
FIRE & WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION
www.saskatoondisasterservices.com

Efficiency Heating & Cooling
AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR
www.efficiencyheating.com

Exquisite Fashions and Bridal
BRIDAL STORE
www.exquisitefashions.ca

Greatway Financial Inc.
LIFE INSURANCE
www.greatwayfinancial.com

Handyman Connection Saskatoon
HANDYMAN SERVICES
www.handymanconnection.com/saskatoon

Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness
PHYSIOTHERAPIST
www.holisticphysiowellness.ca

Infinity Events & Decor
EVENT PLANNER
www.infinityeventsanddecor.com

iSask Mortgage Brokers
MORTGAGES
www.isaskmortgage.ca

K & S Contracting Inc
WATER PROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR
www.kscontractingsk.ca

Klassen Driving School (Saskatoon) Ltd.
DRIVING SCHOOL
www.klassendrivingschool.com

Lasik MD
LASER VISION CORRECTION
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/saskatoon

Leah The Plumber
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
www.leahtheplumber.com

Living Skies Tree Service
TREE SERVICE
www.livingskiestreeservice.com

Local Asphalt Paving Ltd
PAVING SERVICES
www.localasphalt.ca

Magnus Construction Services
INSULATION CONTRACTOR
www.magnusconstruction.ca

Maximum Training for the Trucking Industry
DRIVING SCHOOL – TRUCK / DRIVING SCHOOL – MOTORCYCLE
www.maximumtraining.ca

MNP Ltd.
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/saskatoon

Paramount DaySpa Salon Boutique
DAY SPA
www.paramountdayspa.com

PickNic’s Catering
CATERERS
www.saskatooncatering.ca

Prairie Boys Exteriors
EAVESTROUGHS
www.prairieboys.ca

Precision Autobody
AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP
www.precisionautobody.ca

Pristine Countertop Distributors
COUNTERTOPS
www.pristinecountertops.com

Pure Energy Dance Co.
SCHOOL – DANCE
www.pureenergy.ca

Richardson Lighting
LIGHTING STORE
www.richardsonlighting.com

Riverside Resort: Pets on Vacation
PET BOARDING
www.riversideresortforpets.ca

Saskatoon Audio Visual
AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
www.saskatoonaudiovisual.ca

Saskatoon Funeral Home
FUNERAL SERVICES
www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com

Studio 12
SCHOOL – MUSIC
www.s12.ca

The Clean Shoppe
DRY CLEANING SERVICES
www.thecleanshoppe.ca

The Ultrasound Centre
DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINIC
www.theultrasoundcentre.com

The Wireless Age
CELLULAR PHONE DEALERS
www.thewirelessage.com

Thrive Family Chiropractic and Wellness
CHIROPRACTOR
www.thrivefamilychiro.ca

Thrive Hearing Solutions
HEARING SERVICES
www.thrivehearing.ca

Trinity Safety & Training
HEALTH & SAFETY TRAINING
www.trinitysafety.ca

True North Photo Booth
PARTY EQUIPMENT RENTAL / PHOTO BOOTHS
www.truenorthphotobooth.ca

Two Men and a Truck
MOVING COMPANIES
www.twomenandatruck.ca/movers/sk/saskatoon

Value Tire Saskatoon Ltd.
AUTOMOBILE TIRES / AUTOMOBILE REPAIR – LOCAL INDEPENDENT
www.valuetire.ca

Vinyl Guys Fence & Deck
FENCES
www.vinylguys.ca

Wheaton GMC Buick Cadillac Ltd
AUTOMOBILE DEALER – NEW
www.wheatonsaskatoon.com

Yip Hong’s Dim Sum Restaurant
RESTAURANTS – CHINESE
www.yiphongsdimsum.com

Learn more about 2025 Saskatoon Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

