Announcing the 2025 Saskatoon Consumer Choice Award Winners
SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Saskatoon & Greater Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Saskatoon Consumer Choice Award Winners.
SASKATOON AWARD RECIPIENTS
|
A1 Granite & Marble Ltd
|
Allan’s Landscaping & Disposal Services
|
Alsco Uniforms
|
Armed With Harmony Music Services
|
Bridlewood Home Products
|
Coast Appliances – Saskatoon
|
CRAVINGS Maternity-Baby-Kids
|
Creative Compliments™
|
Delta Coring and Cutting Inc.
|
DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services Inc.
|
Efficiency Heating & Cooling
|
Exquisite Fashions and Bridal
|
Greatway Financial Inc.
|
Handyman Connection Saskatoon
|
Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness
|
Infinity Events & Decor
|
iSask Mortgage Brokers
|
K & S Contracting Inc
|
Klassen Driving School (Saskatoon) Ltd.
|
Lasik MD
|
Leah The Plumber
|
Living Skies Tree Service
|
Local Asphalt Paving Ltd
|
Magnus Construction Services
|
Maximum Training for the Trucking Industry
|
MNP Ltd.
|
Paramount DaySpa Salon Boutique
|
PickNic’s Catering
|
Prairie Boys Exteriors
|
Precision Autobody
|
Pristine Countertop Distributors
|
Pure Energy Dance Co.
|
Richardson Lighting
|
Riverside Resort: Pets on Vacation
|
Saskatoon Audio Visual
|
Saskatoon Funeral Home
|
Studio 12
|
The Clean Shoppe
|
The Ultrasound Centre
|
The Wireless Age
|
Thrive Family Chiropractic and Wellness
|
Thrive Hearing Solutions
|
Trinity Safety & Training
|
True North Photo Booth
|
Two Men and a Truck
|
Value Tire Saskatoon Ltd.
|
Vinyl Guys Fence & Deck
|
Wheaton GMC Buick Cadillac Ltd
|
Yip Hong’s Dim Sum Restaurant
Learn more about 2025 Saskatoon Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire