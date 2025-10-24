Announcing the 2025 Saskatoon Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Saskatoon & Greater Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Saskatoon Consumer Choice Award Winners.

SASKATOON AWARD RECIPIENTS

A1 Granite & Marble Ltd

MARBLE & GRANITE DEALER

www.a1granite.com Allan’s Landscaping & Disposal Services

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR / WASTE MANAGEMENT

www.allanslandscaping.com Alsco Uniforms

UNIFORM SUPPLIER

www.alsco.com/northamerica/sk/saskatoon/ Armed With Harmony Music Services

DJ SERVICES

www.armedwithharmony.ca Bridlewood Home Products

FIREPLACE SALES & SERVICE

www.bridlewoodhome.com Coast Appliances – Saskatoon

HOME APPLIANCES

www.coastappliances.ca CRAVINGS Maternity-Baby-Kids

BABY STORE

www.shopcravings.ca Creative Compliments™

GIFT BASKETS

www.creativecompliments.com Delta Coring and Cutting Inc.

CONCRETE BREAKING, CUTTING & CORING

www.deltacoring.ca DKI Saskatoon Disaster Services Inc.

FIRE & WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION

www.saskatoondisasterservices.com Efficiency Heating & Cooling

AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.efficiencyheating.com Exquisite Fashions and Bridal

BRIDAL STORE

www.exquisitefashions.ca Greatway Financial Inc.

LIFE INSURANCE

www.greatwayfinancial.com Handyman Connection Saskatoon

HANDYMAN SERVICES

www.handymanconnection.com/saskatoon Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness

PHYSIOTHERAPIST

www.holisticphysiowellness.ca Infinity Events & Decor

EVENT PLANNER

www.infinityeventsanddecor.com iSask Mortgage Brokers

MORTGAGES

www.isaskmortgage.ca K & S Contracting Inc

WATER PROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR

www.kscontractingsk.ca Klassen Driving School (Saskatoon) Ltd.

DRIVING SCHOOL

www.klassendrivingschool.com Lasik MD

LASER VISION CORRECTION

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/saskatoon Leah The Plumber

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

www.leahtheplumber.com Living Skies Tree Service

TREE SERVICE

www.livingskiestreeservice.com Local Asphalt Paving Ltd

PAVING SERVICES

www.localasphalt.ca Magnus Construction Services

INSULATION CONTRACTOR

www.magnusconstruction.ca Maximum Training for the Trucking Industry

DRIVING SCHOOL – TRUCK / DRIVING SCHOOL – MOTORCYCLE

www.maximumtraining.ca MNP Ltd.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/saskatoon Paramount DaySpa Salon Boutique

DAY SPA

www.paramountdayspa.com PickNic’s Catering

CATERERS

www.saskatooncatering.ca Prairie Boys Exteriors

EAVESTROUGHS

www.prairieboys.ca Precision Autobody

AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP

www.precisionautobody.ca Pristine Countertop Distributors

COUNTERTOPS

www.pristinecountertops.com Pure Energy Dance Co.

SCHOOL – DANCE

www.pureenergy.ca Richardson Lighting

LIGHTING STORE

www.richardsonlighting.com Riverside Resort: Pets on Vacation

PET BOARDING

www.riversideresortforpets.ca Saskatoon Audio Visual

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

www.saskatoonaudiovisual.ca Saskatoon Funeral Home

FUNERAL SERVICES

www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com Studio 12

SCHOOL – MUSIC

www.s12.ca The Clean Shoppe

DRY CLEANING SERVICES

www.thecleanshoppe.ca The Ultrasound Centre

DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINIC

www.theultrasoundcentre.com The Wireless Age

CELLULAR PHONE DEALERS

www.thewirelessage.com Thrive Family Chiropractic and Wellness

CHIROPRACTOR

www.thrivefamilychiro.ca Thrive Hearing Solutions

HEARING SERVICES

www.thrivehearing.ca Trinity Safety & Training

HEALTH & SAFETY TRAINING

www.trinitysafety.ca True North Photo Booth

PARTY EQUIPMENT RENTAL / PHOTO BOOTHS

www.truenorthphotobooth.ca Two Men and a Truck

MOVING COMPANIES

www.twomenandatruck.ca/movers/sk/saskatoon Value Tire Saskatoon Ltd.

AUTOMOBILE TIRES / AUTOMOBILE REPAIR – LOCAL INDEPENDENT

www.valuetire.ca Vinyl Guys Fence & Deck

FENCES

www.vinylguys.ca Wheaton GMC Buick Cadillac Ltd

AUTOMOBILE DEALER – NEW

www.wheatonsaskatoon.com Yip Hong’s Dim Sum Restaurant

RESTAURANTS – CHINESE

www.yiphongsdimsum.com

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

