Profit.co Spotlights AI-Powered Performance Management at LEAP 2026 in Riyadh

Recognized in Three 2026 Gartner Reports, Profit.co Brings Continuous, AI-Powered Performance Management to Saudi Arabia

Performance management is changing. Annual reviews and static goal-setting are giving way to continuous conversations, real-time feedback, coaching, and AI-powered insights.

Profit.co is bringing that shift to the forefront at LEAP 2026, taking place August 31-September 3 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The company’s presence at LEAP follows recognition in three 2026 Gartner reports:

Gartner Market Guide for Employee Performance Management Systems – January 2026

Gartner Hype Cycle for Talent Management Technology – June 2026

Gartner Hype Cycle for AI in Human Resources – July 2026

Together, these recognitions reflect an important evolution in how organizations think about performance: from a process that happens once or twice a year to a continuous system that connects goals, feedback, coaching, development, and business outcomes.

And AI is accelerating that shift. Profit.co helps organizations bring these elements together on a single platform, embedding performance into the daily flow of work rather than treating it as a separate HR process.

At LEAP, Profit.co will meet with business and HR leaders from across the Middle East to explore a fundamental question:

How can organizations turn strategy into measurable execution while helping people perform at their best? The answer increasingly lies at the intersection of strategy, performance, and AI.

Profit.co’s platform connects organizational goals and performance management with analytics and AI-powered insights, giving leaders greater visibility into progress while helping employees understand what matters, where they stand, and how they can improve.

Meet Profit.co at LEAP 2026

Dates: August 31-September 3, 2026

Location: Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center, Malham

Booth: H5.I18

Book a meeting: https://www.profit.co/lp/leap-2026

About Profit.co

Profit.co is an AI-powered strategy execution platform founded in Silicon Valley and headquartered in Texas, serving customers across 70 countries, from agile startups to over 50 Fortune 500 companies. Built on the Plan-Process-People framework, it integrates OKR Software , Balanced Scorecards , Project Portfolio Management , Employee Recognition , and Continuous Performance Management into a single unified platform. Consistently recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports, Capterra, and as a G2 Leader, Profit.co is backed by expert coaching, strategic consulting, and 24/7 live support.

Learn more at www.profit.co

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact Information

Nisha Joseph

nisha@profit.co

+1 510 386 8244

SOURCE: Profit.co

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire