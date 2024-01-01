Korean Broadcaster MBC Deploys Analog Way Aquilon RS4 Systems for Live Countrywide Election Coverage

When MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation), the only nationwide network public broadcaster in Korea, telecast the results of the country’s Ninth Local Elections in June, it needed a stable, high-performance video processing solution capable of managing multiple live sources, complex screen layouts and native 4K production. MBC chose a pair of Analog Way Aquilon RS4 mission-critical 4K/8K multi-screen presentation systems and videowall processors to meet the on-air challenge.

The Ninth Local Elections involved more than 4,000 offices, including metropolitan mayors and provincial governors, municipal mayors, metropolitan and provincial councillors, municipal councillors and superintendents of education. The election telecast is one of Korea’s largest and most technically demanding live television productions, requiring maximum system reliability and uninterrupted operation.

MBC had previously deployed Analog Way systems for its live coverage of the 2025 Presidential Election returns. Based on the success of that event, the broadcaster again selected Analog Way equipment as a proven solution for large-scale national broadcasts.

The RS4 systems, provided by LDS Co., Ltd., supported seamless live broadcast operation with native 4K outputs for high-performance video processing and flexible multi-layer and multi-screen management. The RS4s delivered more than 10 simultaneous layers and complex multi-screen compositions with mission-critical reliability and no interruptions to the on-air election coverage.

MBC’s telecast achieved the number-one television viewership rating of 9.8 percent, approximately twice the audience share of its closest competitors. The successful deployment of the Aquilon RS4s reinforced MBC’s confidence in choosing Analog Way systems for future high-profile national broadcast events.

At LDS, Go Choi was Head of Operation and Dong-Hyuk Moon the Senior Operator. Felix Chang is Analog Way’s Country Manager for Korea and Japan.