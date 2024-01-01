Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Powers Communications for Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe Grand Opening Broadcasts

ORLANDO, JULY 10, 2025 — Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a leading provider of wireless audio solutions, played a critical behind-the-scenes role in the highly anticipated Grand Opening of Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe. The massive, multi-day media event included coverage from NBC’s The Today Show, Access Hollywood, Telemundo’s Hoy Día, livestreams, influencer content and an array of international news outlets, which all relied on PWS’ expertise to stay connected and interference-free.

The newly opened Universal Epic Universe is the most ambitious theme park project in Universal’s history. Spanning over 750 acres, the park introduces entirely new lands, cutting-edge attractions and immersive experiences based on beloved franchises such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Ministry of Magic™, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park. Universal’s Epic Universe, which has five immersive worlds in one park, was designed to redefine the theme park experience.

To meet the scale and complexity of the grand opening, PWS coordinated and managed over 450 wireless frequencies per day, ensuring crystal-clear communication across multiple overlapping productions and densely populated technical environments.

In addition to expert spectrum coordination, PWS supplied critical wireless gear, including microphones, IFBs, IEMs and Bolero intercom systems, for high-profile broadcasts such as The Today Show, Access Hollywood and the official Epic Universe livestream.

For The Today Show, PWS utilized 24-channels of Shure Axient Digital for microphones and 14-channels of Shure PSM1000 for IFB. For intercoms, PWS deployed 30 Riedel Bolero packs and ten Bolero antennas utilizing a Riedel ARIST-1024 frame to interface with the NBC truck over Dante. Home base for the show was under the canopy at Sensorium Emporium and Starbucks with a remote stage in front of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk. For the show opening segment, PWS utilized two sets of Wisycom BFL’s portable RF over fiber unit to remote several antennas at the Chronos Tower at the front of the park. Microphones used by The Today Show included MKE 2 sub-miniature omni-directional lavaliers and Shure Beta 87A Condenser Microphones.

For Access Hollywood, PWS used 12-channels of Shure Axient Digital with DPA 4061 Omni Miniature Lavalier Microphones and Shure KSM8 Dualdyne Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone. Shure’s new Axient Digital PSM system was used for IFB on all hosts and guests. The Access Hollywood’s set was at the Sea Stage in front of the Helios Hotel.

For the official Epic Universe livestream, PWS managed 10-channels of Shure Axient Digital with Shure SM58 vocal microphones with Lectrosonics IFBT4-VHF transmitters for IFBs.

“This was one of the most frequency-dense, logistically demanding press events we’ve supported to date,” says Jim Van Winkle, General Manager of Professional Wireless Systems. “With so many simultaneous productions on-site, our team’s ability to keep everyone connected without interference was crucial and a real testament to the planning, experience and innovation we bring to large-scale events.”

PWS’ efforts were instrumental in spotlighting the new theme park while maintaining flawless technical performance. The company’s long-standing partnership with major networks and production teams continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted leader in wireless communication for live broadcast and entertainment.

For more information about Professional Wireless Systems, visit www.professionalwireless.com.

Photo Caption: PWS team, which includes John Garrido, Scott Carroll, Jim Van Winkle,

﻿Javier Alonso and Juan Cruz at Universal’s Epic Universe Grand Opening.