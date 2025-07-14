DPA Microphones Welcomes Chris Kontopanos

LONGMONT, COLORADO, JULY 14, 2025 ― Chris Kontopanos has joined leading high-quality microphone solutions manufacturer, DPA Microphones, as the company’s new Regional Sales Manager for the Mid-Atlantic territory, which includes Washington D.C., Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Eastern Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. In his role, Kontopanos will oversee sales of DPA Microphones, Austrian Audio and Wisycom solutions.

An industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience, Kontopanos comes to DPA from Digital Video Group (DVG), where he was Senior Broadcast Account Manager. A top-performing, multi-award-winning sales expert, he offers a history of strong professional audio and AV integration sales results, proactive account management and strategic problem solving.

“Chris’ vast knowledge of the pro audio market and proven record for pursuing sales opportunities and building solid partnerships will be a great addition to our sales network,” says Chris Spahr, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Wisycom USA and DPA Microphones, which owns the Austrian Audio brand. “Chris’ experience will further strengthen our position as a renowned leader in the professional audio industry, and we look forward to the contributions he will bring to the brand.”

Prior to his time at DVG, Kontopanos spent nearly 18 years supporting pro audio solutions sales for Sennheiser following more than five years with Nashville’s Corner Music, a guitar retail store. A lifelong music lover, Kontopanos studied music at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia and has decades of performance, recording and sound engineering experience.