ProbablyMonsters Announces New Executive Hires

Independent AAA Video Game Company Founded by Harold Ryan Grows its Team with Strong Leaders from Microsoft, Warner Bros., Intel, Bungie, and Activision

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AAAGaming—ProbablyMonsters Inc., an independent AAA video game company, today announced its leadership team has further grown with the recent addition of five experienced and proven industry executives. These veterans evolve the company’s areas of expertise across partnerships, legal, development, marketing, and communications, as ProbablyMonsters continues to enhance its teams. The new leaders include Anne Marko, VP of Global Marketing; Jennifer Jolly, General Counsel; Brandi House, General Manager; Ryh-Ming Poon, Head of Global Communications; and Mark Subotnick, VP of Partner Alliances. All will work closely with company founder and CEO, Harold Ryan.





“As strong leaders, Anne, Jennifer, Brandi, Ryh-Ming and Mark will help our teams grow and evolve, in keeping with our mission to unite, guide, and empower talent, which is critical to our success,” said Harold Ryan, CEO and President of ProbablyMonsters. “Each of them adds specific skills and expertise for bringing our innovative new games to market, that will pay off in the months and years ahead.”

With these leadership hires, ProbablyMonsters will continue to advance its business and recruit new roles as it seeks the best path to market for games created by its teams. Each new executive brings specific expertise and experience to their role:

Anne Marko, VP of Global Marketing: A proven leader in customer-focused marketing and sales strategy who strives for equal collaboration, the former Warner Bros. Games executive brings over 20 years of experience spanning marketing, publishing, sales operations, and digital storefronts to her role. She has successfully managed franchises and partners such as LEGO, DC, Mortal Kombat, and CD Projekt Red in various roles. At ProbablyMonsters, she runs the global marketing organization including product marketing, communications, strategy and analysis, and creative services, uniting voices across teams in service to the company mission.

Jennifer Jolley, General Counsel: Jennifer has 25 years of experience working with technology companies and entertainment properties. Most recently, she was Associate General Counsel at Aristocrat Digital, where she served as the chief intellectual property advisor to the company’s digital games businesses, Big Fish Games and Product Madness. As ProbablyMonsters’ General Counsel, she provides strategic advice and representation to ProbablyMonsters and its teams on all legal and regulatory matters.

Brandi House, General Manager: A veteran of Bungie, Oculus, and Unity, Brandi is putting the learnings about leading healthy teams and managing budgets for games into practice while overseeing an incubation team at ProbablyMonsters. She leads with heart and conviction, using all information sources with an end goal of supporting the people who need her support most.

Ryh-Ming Poon, Head of Global Communications: An industry veteran known for roles at Activision, GameFly, and Jam City, she is a results-driven global communications, PR, and marketing executive with over 25 years of proven experience and passion for storytelling, building corporate and product strategies, content creation, and orchestrating high engagement events. She was included in GameIndustry.biz’s 100 Game Changers list in 2020 for her dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion with cause-driven volunteer work for over two decades. She currently oversees internal and external communications, PR, social media, community, and industry events for ProbablyMonsters.

Mark “Bot” Subotnick, VP of Partner Alliances: The longtime gaming and technology executive is known for holding key roles at Intel, Microsoft, and SEGA across multiple generations of technological innovation. He has worked in nearly every category of gaming and entertainment, from production to business development, QA, and marketing. In his role at ProbablyMonsters, he will manage the company’s portfolio of outside partners, ranging from technology to publishing.

ProbablyMonsters continues to grow and is supporting hybrid and remote work in over 47 states.

About ProbablyMonsters Inc.

ProbablyMonsters™ is an independent AAA video game company founded in 2016 by former Bungie CEO and President, Harold Ryan. The company aims to change the way games are made by delivering industry-defining games within a healthy work culture. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has a strong team of experienced, innovative game development leaders with a record of launching blockbuster projects. ProbablyMonsters’ mission is to unite, guide, and empower talent to redefine what it means to deliver exceptional games and excite players. The company is building and fostering the growth of multiple development teams including three that have been announced. Firewalk Studios™ is making an original multiplayer game that will be exclusively published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Cauldron™ is making an original adventure game, and Battle Barge™ is working on a co-op RPG. ProbablyMonsters has over 460 employees and continues to focus on growth, having closed a preferred Series A funding round of $250M in January 2022. For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

