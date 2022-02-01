AR-Innovator Taqtile Featured at SXSW Army Applications Lab and Captal Factory Event

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At South by Southwest (SXSW), the Army Applications Laboratory (AAL) will feature Taqtile’s Manifest® augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform at its “Bots by the Bridge” exhibition. At this open-to-the-public event, attendees will experience how Manifest helps military personnel complete complex tasks including preventative maintenance checks and service procedures on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).





Bots by the Bridge WHEN: Monday 3/13/23, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. WHERE: Center for Autonomous Robotics 5000 Plaza on the Lake #265, Austin, TX 78746

Soldiers will demonstrate Manifest in common Army motor pool use cases. Army mechanics can access and follow Manifest’s spatially anchored, step-by-step instructions with embedded multimedia content to efficiently perform complex inspection and maintenance tasks. With Manifest and an iPad or head mounted device, completion of these tasks is safer, more efficient, and more accurate than using outdated paper-based processes. Manifest also delivers additional support when needed, giving motor pool personnel real-time access to AR-enabled guidance from expert Army technicians, anywhere, anytime.

“Manifest’s ability to support Army personnel through AR-enabled technology is on full display at the ‘Bots by the Bridge’ event,” said Andrew Yakulis, Director of Corporate Ventures for AAL. “Taqtile is an important partner for us, demonstrating how we can collaborate with leading software developers to create advanced technologies that increase the readiness of our armed forces.”

Following its successful Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) initiative with AAL, Taqtile advanced to a Phase II SBIR with a scope which has expanded in recent months. Other military customers of Manifest include the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, the Royal Australian Navy, New Zealand Army, and other Allied defense forces, as well asoriginal equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and systems integrators around the globe. Private sector companies are also benefitting from Taqtile technology, supporting industrial workers around the world at companies including Raytheon, PBC Linear, Nokia, and many others.

“Our expanding relationship with the U.S. Army demonstrates the power of Manifest and its unique ability to help military personnel complete a wide variety of complex inspection and preventative maintenance tasks,” said Mr. Kelly Malone, Chief Business Officer, Taqtile. “Manifest is a force multiplier that improves combat readiness by connecting soldiers with digital tools, providing them with just-in-time task guidance, as well as chronicling their work.”

Designed as a platform-independent solution, Manifest provides maximum device flexibility. The software is engineered with the capability to support an expanding number of head-mounted displays, as well as iPad tablets and Android handhelds, enabling defense customers to select hardware platforms that meet their specific needs.

About Army Applications Laboratory

The Army Applications Laboratory (AAL) is Army Futures Command’s innovation unit and a partner for industry, the Army, and government organizations. We discover practices and processes to speed capability development and turn cutting-edge ideas into real, relevant solutions for Soldiers. We solve Army problems. Learn how we do it at aal.army.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile equips industrial workers with the tools they need to complete their jobs more efficiently, accurately, and safely. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest® platform is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs and complete complex tasks. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022). For more information, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

