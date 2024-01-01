ProbablyMonsters Announces First Game Launches, Marking a New Chapter in Studio’s Development Journey

Fall releases of Storm Lancers and Ire: A Prologue reflect diversified portfolio strategy and commitment to original, player-focused experiences

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProbablyMonsters, an independent video game company, today announced the fall releases of its first two titles: Storm Lancers, a rogue-like game coming to Nintendo Switch, and Ire: A Prologue, a psychological horror experience arriving on Steam and Epic Games Store. These launches mark a new chapter as the company moves from vision to delivery, bringing its long-standing mission to life through a focused, diversified slate of original games.





“These games represent the first public expression of the approach we’ve been shaping behind the scenes,” said Harold Ryan, founder and CEO of ProbablyMonsters. “We’ve always believed there’s a better way to make games, one that supports original IP, empowers developers, and delivers memorable experiences to players. How we bring games to life has evolved. We’ve had to adapt, and these first two titles reflect a model that’s more focused, flexible, and sustainable. This is just the start, and we’re excited to finally share them with the world.”

ProbablyMonsters’ new development model centers on integrated teams supported by centralized infrastructure. This structure enables shared systems, cross-team learning, and scalable production, while supporting a slate strategy that spans short-, mid-, and long-term projects, each with its own creative scope, timeline, and ambition.

Short-term titles move quickly, allowing teams to explore ideas, build momentum, and learn fast. Mid-term projects start with a focused scope but are built to grow, through deeper narratives, evolving gameplay, or recurring content. Long-term projects are more ambitious, designed to become breakout IP or the foundation for future studios. With multiple internal teams working in parallel, the company can launch new titles now while continuing to build for the years ahead.

Storm Lancers and Ire: A Prologue are the first games shaped by this approach. Both are intentionally scoped, under-10-hour experiences designed to be accessible, affordable, and creatively distinct. Storm Lancers is a fast-moving, highly replayable, and built for co-op fun, while Ire: A Prologue reflects the early step in creating a title with the potential to evolve into a larger franchise. Together, they demonstrate ProbablyMonsters’ belief that meaningful experiences can take many forms, and that empowered creative teams can deliver great games without relying on scale alone.

Storm Lancers is a rogue-like game inspired by 1980s anime and cartoons that features combo-focused fights and couch co-op. Led by industry veterans Jim Veevaert (Microsoft, Zynga) and Seth Thompson (Blizzard), Storm Lancers combines fluid combat with unstoppable momentum. Designed to keep the heart racing and reflexes sharpened, the game gives players a sense of adventure constantly on the move. Set in the world of Cryptica, players crash land on a living planet built around a powerful source of reality magic. As they traverse five ever-shifting biomes, each leap, slash, and dash propels them deeper into a vibrant world, only to be met by enemies that adapt to their every move.

While Storm Lancers can be played solo, it’s designed to shine in couch co-op. Two players can team up to explore the alien world together, developing complementary playstyles as they battle through merciless enemies and terrifying bosses. Along the way, players collect items that transform and define their approach to combat, making each run unique and replayable.

Ire: A Prologue is a first-person, single-player psychological horror game where players must unravel a complex mystery while avoiding a sinister creature that stalks them at every turn. Introduced as a prequel experience, it’s aimed at players drawn to focused, story-rich games, with the ambition of establishing the foundation for a potentially recurring horror franchise.

Developed by veteran worldbuilders Matt Case (Bungie, HBO) and CJ Cowan (Bungie), the Ire universe is designed to deliver fresh, unsettling chronicles with rich lore and immersive environments. In Ire: A Prologue, players will navigate through the memories of a young teenager named Emily, trapped on a boat in the Bermuda Triangle with a monster relentlessly hunting them. As players loop through various memories of her experience, they begin to piece together what happened to Emily and the crew of the ship, with each loop revealing new secrets and new stories.

Together, Storm Lancers and Ire: A Prologue reflect the breadth of ProbablyMonsters’ creative strategy. One is bright, vibrant, and built for replayable co-op fun with friends. The other is dark, moody, and best experienced solo with headphones in a quiet room. Both offer unique experiences that aim to connect with different types of players in distinct ways.

Storm Lancers will launch on Nintendo Switch this fall and Ire: A Prologue will be available on Steam and Epic Games Store on Oct. 28, both at a suggested retail price of $19.99. These are the first in a series of original titles from ProbablyMonsters, with multiple longer-term projects planned to launch in 2026 and 2027.

To learn more, visit ProbablyMonsters’ official website and follow the company on X and LinkedIn for new updates. For updates on Storm Lancers, follow the game on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, BlueSky and YouTube. For the latest on Ire: A Prologue, follow along on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, BlueSky and YouTube.

About ProbablyMonsters

Founded in 2016 by industry leader and former Bungie President and CEO Harold Ryan, ProbablyMonsters is an independent video game company committed to changing the way games are made. Its unique model allows development teams to focus on delivering high-quality titles across a variety of genres, while a robust central services team allows for operational flexibility. The company is built from a talented team of experienced and innovative game development leaders who have a proven track record of launching projects of all sizes. With an eye towards strong, original IP and memorable experiences that engage and delight players of all kinds, ProbablyMonsters is building a vibrant portfolio of games that reflect its mission and creative direction.

For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

Contacts

For press inquiries contact:



probablymonsters@berlinrosen.com