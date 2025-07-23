Leostream Becomes SVG Sponsor to Advance Remote Sports Production Technology

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leostream Corporation has joined the Sports Video Group (SVG) as a corporate sponsor, deepening its commitment to live sports production. Through this partnership, Leostream will support a dynamic community of broadcasters, sports leagues, collegiate programs, digital platforms, and live- and post-production professionals who are driving the future of sports content creation and distribution. As part of SVG, Leostream will bring its digital workspace management solutions and expertise in remote workflows to help shape the next generation of sports video technology.





SVG was formed in 2006 to support the professional community that relies on video, audio, and broadband technologies to produce and distribute sports content. Leagues, owners, teams, players, broadcasters, webcasters, and consumer technology providers have joined SVG to learn from each other, turn vision into reality, implement new innovations, and share experiences that will lead to advancements in the sports production/distribution process and the overall consumer sports experience. It provides a knowledge resource for the growing community of sports video professionals working for broadcast/broadband organizations, professional teams and leagues, collegiate and secondary schools, and facilities.

Leostream’s participation in SVG will extend to its upcoming educational events, networking, and community outreach opportunities. Upcoming events include:

SVG LIVE! for leading sports and entertainment producers, directors, and technical leaders creating major live events. SVG LIVE! will be held November 12th at the Luxe Sunset Blvd hotel in Los Angeles.

The 2025 SVG Summit in New York City will be where sports meets innovation and is the industry’s premier gathering of sports production professionals, broadcast executives, technologists, and digital innovators. Visit with Leostream at the event, which takes place December 15-16, 2025.

“We have long provided solutions to sports production and programming and now as a formal part of SVG we can meaningfully help shape the strategies, workflows, and technology these professionals use to create and distribute sports and esports content,” said Leostream CEO Karen Gondoly. “SVG is dedicated to improving the quality and profitability of programming in sports and all other broadcast media, and the Leostream platform supports and enables these modern, efficient remote environments.”

Gondoly was recently interviewed by Jason Dachman, SVG’s U.S. Editorial Director and an expert in the sports video production industry, on how the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform enables live-production crews to build optimized remote editing environments, whether hardware-based, virtual GPU–driven, or cloud-hosted. As sports production transitions away from on-site trucks toward remote, cloud/virtual environments, and multi-site collaboration, the Leostream platform enables cost savings, smooth operations, and effective resource management. The interview is available here: https://www.sportsvideo.org/2025/07/23/leostream-ceo-on-how-remote-desktop-access-can-boost-multi-site-live-sports-production/

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for digital workstation management offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

About Leostream

Leostream digital workspace management solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream high performance Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world’s most robust digital workspace connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Global Media Relations Contact:

JPR Communications



Judy Smith



+1 818 522 9673



media.relations@leostream.com