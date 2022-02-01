ProAmpac Shines at 2024 FTA Excellence in Flexography Awards

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, proudly announces its recognition at the 2024 Excellence in Flexography Awards hosted by the Flexographic Technical Association (FTA). This prestigious program honors the best in the flexographic printing and converting industry.









ProAmpac earned two Silver Awards for its outstanding flexographic printing designs:

Mid-Web Process / Uncoated Paper Category: Awarded for the TAZO Wild Sweet Orange Tea Packet design. The judges highlighted the packaging’s “excellent tonality, showcasing the gradients and solids of the print.”

Awarded for the TAZO Wild Sweet Orange Tea Packet design. The judges highlighted the packaging’s “excellent tonality, showcasing the gradients and solids of the print.” Wide Web Process / Uncoated Paper Category: Awarded for the Econosource Paper Wrap design. The judges praised the packaging’s “precise color registration with sharp text that enhances the print quality.”

Melissa Warnecke, graphics director for ProAmpac, remarked, “The recognition from the Flexographic Technical Association underscores ProAmpac’s unwavering commitment to graphic excellence and our continuous investment in advancing flexographic capabilities. Our talented team of flexographic printers is dedicated to delivering exceptional print quality to our brand partners.”

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

