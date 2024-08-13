Porter Capital Corporation Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Porter Capital Corporation, a top provider of financial solutions for businesses nationwide, is honored to announce its inclusion in the esteemed 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies. This accolade celebrates the nation’s most dynamic independent businesses and represents a significant milestone in Porter Capital’s growth and success.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 list features companies that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth amid various economic and operational challenges. The average median three-year revenue growth rate for the top 500 companies on this list is 1,637 percent. Collectively, these companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy in the past three years.

Porter Capital has been in business for over three decades and continues to be a pioneer in alternative lending, accelerating capital access for small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. Backed by a dedicated team and strategic investments in cutting-edge technology, Porter Capital is reshaping the future of business funding. Companies facing financial challenges or rapid growth can rely on Porter Capital for tailored financing solutions.

Porter Capital stands out as one of the Southeast’s leading privately owned financial firms and continues to expand its portfolio with a growing nationwide client base. Our CEO, Marc Porter, expressed his enthusiasm for our recent achievement, stating: “We are deeply honored to be included in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust our clients place in us. As we continue to grow, our commitment to providing innovative and reliable financial solutions remains stronger than ever.”

Inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list underscores Porter Capital’s continued growth and leadership in the financial services industry. Our mission is to provide innovative funding solutions to businesses nationwide, with a strong commitment to exceptional customer service.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Porter Capital

Porter Capital Corporation was founded in 1991 by brothers Marc and Donald Porter in Birmingham, AL. Porter offers working capital solutions to businesses all over the country in a variety of industries. As a direct lender and factoring company, Porter Capital has provided billions in funding since its inception. Porter Capital offers Invoice Factoring and Asset Based Credit Lines up to $40 million. Since founding the company, Porter Capital has expanded to include a special transportation division known as Porter Freight Funding. The Porter businesses continue to grow by providing working capital solutions, emphasizing personalized, dedicated customer service without sacrificing speed and efficiency. To know more about Porter Capital Corporation and how it can be a working capital solution provider for businesses, call 1-888-865-7678 or visit www.portercap.com.

CONTACT:

Michelle

mmilhoan@portercap.net

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/porter-capital-corporation-recognized-on-inc-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-302220661.html

SOURCE Porter Capital