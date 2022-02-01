Private Division Marks 5th Anniversary by Announcing Publishing Partnership with Bloober Team and Unveiling the Private Division Development Fund

Label expands upcoming portfolio with another exciting partnership; unveils new funding options for smaller scale projects with the Private Division Development Fund

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today celebrated its 5th anniversary of the label by revealing a publishing agreement with Bloober Team. The independent Polish developer is best known for creating psychological horror games and is working on an upcoming unannounced new survival horror IP in partnership with Private Division. Additionally, the label unveiled the Private Division Development Fund to support smaller independent development teams with project financing and mentorship opportunities to enable them to self-publish their ambitious titles. Private Division is also marking their 5th anniversary by releasing a video highlighting its internal studios and developers they have recently partnered with for upcoming releases.





“Whether we’re partnering with established developers like Bloober Team, or smaller independent studios embarking on new projects, we strive to work with teams who are among the absolute best at their craft and support them in their bold and creative ambitions,” said Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division. “It’s exciting to grow our portfolio into a new genre by adding one of Europe’s most successful independent teams to our talented roster of development partners.”

Bloober Team, well-known for creating horror games such as the Layers of Fear franchise, The Medium, Observer, and more, are developing a new survival-horror game to be published by Private Division. The title is in early development and does not yet have an announced release date. It is not expected to launch before calendar 2025. Private Division and Bloober Team look forward to sharing more details about this game in the future.

“Our next project is an exciting new survival-horror game, which will help us become a leader in the horror industry at large,” said Piotr Babieno, Chief Executive Officer of Bloober Team. “I am grateful for this cooperation with Private Division. Their expertise is extensive, and their people are also very approachable. We don’t perceive them in a typical ‘publisher-developer’ relationship; they’re more like a friend who shows us support or keeps us in line when we need it most.”

Alongside the publishing agreement with Bloober Team, Private Division has also announced the Private Division Development Fund. This fund provides a new vehicle to support projects from smaller developers with project financing and to empower these teams to self-publish their games. The label has committed to supporting several developers in bringing their creative visions to life under the Private Division Development Fund, including Die Gute Fabrik, Radical Forge, and Lost Native.

“Since we announced Private Division five years ago, we’ve seen a number of promising game ideas from smaller teams that didn’t quite fit with our full-fledged publishing model,” said Blake Rochkind, Head of Business Development at Private Division. “We knew we could not simply have a one-size-fits-all approach in today’s world. We never like to say ‘no’ to an incredible game concept due to the size of the project, and the Private Division Development Fund enables us to identify and support some of the best creative ideas our industry has to offer.”

Today marks the 5th anniversary of Private Division’s announcement as a new publishing label within Take-Two, and to commemorate the occasion the team has released a Private Division Label Update Video. Showcasing the talent, passion, and creativity that makes Private Division and the teams they partner with stand out, this video features the Label’s publishing team, internal studios, and recently signed developers that will drive the Private Division forward in the years to come.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Bloober Team

Established in 2008, Bloober Team is an independent game development studio based in Krakow, Poland, with nearly 200 people strong. Best known for acclaimed horror games including Blair Witch, Layers of Fear, Observer: System Redux, and The Medium (Polish Game of The Year, Digital Dragons 2021) the company has made its name as a creator of chilling and memorable experiences, with deep storylines and atmospheric set pieces.



www.blooberteam.com

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome from Roll7, After Us from Piccolo Studio, and more. Private Division has future unannounced projects in development with Moon Studios, Evening Star, Yellow Brick Games, Wētā Workshop, and other esteemed independent developers. The Label publishes the physical retail edition of Hades from Supergiant Games on PlayStation® and Xbox consoles. Private Division continues to build its internal studio capacity, with Roll7 and Intercept Games as internal developers for the Label. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

