Prism Sound Appoints Matrix Pro Audio in Norway

Cambridge, UK. July 3rd 2023: Prism Sound has appointed Matrix Pro Audio as its distributor in Norway, with responsibility for its entire range of audio conversion products including the recently launched Dream ADA-128 modular system.

Based in Rykkinn, near Oslo, Matrix (www.matrixproaudio.no/) has over 20 years’ experience of providing pro audio equipment to the Norwegian market and specialises in supporting all market sectors, including project studio owners, singer/songwriters, sound designers, educational establishments and science and research academies. As well as handling Prism Sound, the company also retails products from manufacturers such as PMC, Dangerous Music, Wes Audio, Tegeler Audio Manufaktur, Manultec, Rockruepel, Flock Audio, Elysia, Gainlab Audio, Buzz Audio and many more.

The company’s owner, Frank Oestrem, says he is delighted to represent an established brand with an exceptional range of products that fit perfectly into Matrix Pro Audio’s existing portfolio.

“Prism Sound is known for its legendary quality, but I feel it deserves to be more accessible to Norwegian audio professionals,” he says. “I think we can reach a much bigger client base and to that end we will be running competitive promotions over coming months to attract new customers.”

Oestrem adds that the Prism Sound range offers plenty of options for customers, whether they are musicians working from home, studio producers or the owners of high-end audio facilities.

“The Lyra 2 and the Titan converters with Pro Tools HDX or Dante card options are likely to do well in Norway, while those who need 8 pristine built-in mic pre amps are sure to appreciate the benefits of owning a Prism Sound Atlas,” he says. “I am also very excited about the new Dream ADA-128 audio converter because it offers very high modularity. I think this will be a really good candidate for the Norwegian market, especially for the many new Dolby Atmos studios that are being built at the moment.”

Mark Evans, Prism Sound’s Sales Director, says the appointment of Matrix Pro Audio will give Prism Sound a much stronger foothold in Norway and allow it to reach new customers.

“Matrix Pro Audio will soon have a Dream ADA-128 demo unit running in its Dolby Atmos demo facility, and this will give customers the opportunity to our converters before they buy,” he says. “We are confident that once people hear the audio quality of Prism Sound for themselves, they won’t want anything else.”

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio hardware and software for music and sound production for the music, film, television, radio and multi-media markets and a range of specialized measurement equipment used in audio equipment development, manufacturing, system building and maintenance. The company’s product range includes a range of audio interfaces covering applications from desktop or mobile recording & production to major studio facilities. Prism Sound also produces the SADIE audio production workstation software used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical or live music recording engineers.

For more information: www.prismsound.com