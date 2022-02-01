Prism Sound Announces Partners For 8 Hours At Rockfield 2024

This exciting educational event will include seminars and product demonstration from some of the world’s most highly regarded pro audio equipment manufacturers.

Audio interface specialist Prism Sound is partnering with console manufacturer Solid State Logic, professional monitor manufacturer PMC and acoustic panel and diffuser specialist GIK Acoustics for its 8 Hours At Rockfield event, which takes place at the world-renowned recording studio in Wales on July 16th 2024.

These ground-breaking companies will showcase their latest products and technologies, and deliver seminars designed to inform and educate attendees in all aspects of the recording process and music production.

Hosted by Prism Sound, 8 Hours At Rockfield is held in association with Project7, the collaborative songwriting experience, which is holding residential songwriting sessions at Rockfield immediately after the event.

Rockfield’s place in music history is undisputed. Over the years this legendary residential facility has played host to some of the greatest bands in the world including Coldplay, Oasis, Queen, Iggy Pop. George Michael, and many more. Those attending the Prism Sound event can experience the Rockfield atmosphere first hand as they learn about some of the most advanced pro audio technology on the market today.

Prism Sound will be showcasing its full range of audio converters, including its flagship ADA-128 modular conversion system. In addition, partner companies will have demo rooms to highlight their technologies and answer questions from attendees.

“8 Hours At Rockfield brings people together for a day of technology, and education,” says Prism Sound’s Managing Director Jody Thorne. “Participants can get hands-on with the very latest technology and learn about recording techniques from our panel of guest speakers who will host live streamed seminars. In addition, participants can soak up the unique atmosphere of Rockfield’s two state-of-the-art studios, The Coach House and The Quadrangle, both of which have undisputed places in music history for hosting some of the greatest bands in the world.”

Ross Gilbert, Head of Marketing at Solid State Logic, adds: “Solid State Logic is delighted to be part of the 8 Hours At Rockfield event, joining industry-leading brands and the Pro7ect team at the iconic Rockfield studio. This event provides the ideal platform for artists and producers to discuss songwriting and production techniques, as well as experience the latest production technology. Solid State Logic will showcase our award-winning range of controllers, hybrid production tools, and rack-mounted processors.”

8 Hours At Rockfield is followed by a three-day songwriting event and a one-day songwriting Masterclass organised by Project7, the UK’s leading songwriting retreat. Now in its 9th year, Project7 brings songwriters, musicians, composers, and music producers together under the Rockfield roof and gives them the space and encouragement to collaborate as part of a songwriting team.

Pro7ect events start on July 16th and culminates on July 20th with a one-day Masterclass, hosted by producer Julian Victor Hinton (Stormzy, Seal, Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Trevor Horn). Other producers involved in the retreat include Sophie Ackroyd (Kings Elliot, lleo, RØRY, Kate Wild, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Nina Nesbitt), Gethin Pearson (Badly Drawn Boy, Charlie XCX), Stew Jackson (Massive Attack & Phantom Limb), Jon Fletcher (The PFQ, Magpie Lane) and Pro7ect founder Lisa Fitzgibbon (The PFQ, The Standing, Moonshee).

Prism Sound’s 8 Hours At Rockfield event costs £20 per person, £10 for students, and includes a buffet lunch. To buy a ticket please follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/2jk55pun

For more information about Project7’s three day residential and one day Masterclass songwriting events please visit www.pro7ect.com

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture professional digital audio equipment for the international broadcast, film and music production sectors. The company’s products are renowned for their exceptional audio quality and are the converters and interfaces of choice for many of the world’s top artists, producers, composers, mixing and mastering engineers. They are also the mainstay of many internationally acclaimed audio facilities including Metropolis Studios, Sony, ESPN, the Library of Congress and Walt Disney. Prism Sound also produces SADiE audio production workstation software, which is used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC and Radio France, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical and live music recording engineers.

For more information: www.prismsound.com