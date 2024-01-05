Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2024 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2024 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

May 2024 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of April 30, 2024

Next Dividend Announcement Expected June 11, 2024

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2024. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid June 27, 2024 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on May 31, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2024. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on June 11, 2024.





The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of May 8, 2024, the Company had 54,389,261 shares of common stock outstanding. As of April 30, 2024, the Company had 52,973,989 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had 52,826,169 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2024 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Feb-24 – Apr-24 Apr-24 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in May) in May) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 $ 1,362,202 $ 1,142,676 30.60 % 83.88 3.00 % 3.46 % 37 317 5.5 % 4.9 % $ 37,242 $ (37,872 ) 30yr 3.5 189,159 166,548 4.46 % 88.05 3.50 % 4.04 % 50 299 6.1 % 5.8 % 4,828 (4,919 ) 30yr 4.0 550,968 494,763 13.25 % 89.80 4.00 % 4.78 % 27 330 3.1 % 4.9 % 13,708 (14,455 ) 30yr 4.5 329,680 305,331 8.18 % 92.61 4.50 % 5.45 % 22 335 11.9 % 10.3 % 7,056 (7,609 ) 30yr 5.0 540,141 513,517 13.75 % 95.07 5.00 % 5.93 % 20 336 4.0 % 5.5 % 11,493 (12,475 ) 30yr 5.5 268,271 262,089 7.02 % 97.70 5.50 % 6.43 % 13 345 3.4 % 2.3 % 5,401 (5,969 ) 30yr 6.0 435,076 433,009 11.60 % 99.53 6.00 % 7.00 % 11 345 14.4 % 7.6 % 7,101 (8,126 ) 30yr 6.5 321,629 325,280 8.71 % 101.14 6.50 % 7.39 % 9 348 7.7 % 10.5 % 4,301 (5,058 ) 30yr 7.0 72,312 74,201 1.99 % 102.61 7.00 % 7.94 % 7 349 15.6 % 15.2 % 819 (988 ) 30yr Total 4,069,438 3,717,414 99.55 % 91.35 4.38 % 5.12 % 26 330 6.7 % 6.3 % 91,949 (97,471 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,069,438 3,717,414 99.55 % 91.35 4.38 % 5.12 % 26 330 6.7 % 6.3 % 91,949 (97,471 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 8,190 816 0.02 % 9.97 4.00 % 4.57 % 148 86 9.5 % 7.9 % 4 (3 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,785 330 0.01 % 11.85 3.00 % 3.63 % 111 240 18.1 % 15.9 % – – IO 30yr 4.0 77,920 14,485 0.39 % 18.59 4.00 % 4.60 % 116 235 6.1 % 6.1 % (188 ) 146 IO 30yr 4.5 3,355 618 0.02 % 18.41 4.50 % 4.99 % 166 180 6.3 % 6.0 % (1 ) – IO 30yr 5.0 1,843 366 0.01 % 19.85 5.00 % 5.36 % 166 182 0.9 % 0.9 % (2 ) 1 IO Total 94,093 16,615 0.44 % 17.66 4.01 % 4.60 % 121 219 6.6 % 6.5 % (187 ) 144 IIO 30yr 4.0 25,512 178 0.00 % 0.70 0.00 % 4.40 % 79 269 1.3 % 1.2 % 66 (52 ) Total Structured RMBS 119,605 16,793 0.45 % 14.04 3.15 % 4.55 % 112 230 5.5 % 5.3 % (121 ) 92 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,189,043 $ 3,734,207 100.00 % 4.34 % 5.10 % 28 327 6.6 % 6.3 % $ 91,828 $ (97,379 )

Average Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (25,000 ) Mar-26 $ (750 ) $ 750 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (421,500 ) Jun-24 (8,386 ) 8,255 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (320,000 ) Jun-24 (10,029 ) 9,681 Swaps (2,531,800 ) Dec-29 (59,741 ) 57,698 TBA (400,000 ) May-24 (11,257 ) 11,596 Swaptions (809,400 ) 5/31/2024(1) (544 ) 2,250 Hedge Total $ (4,507,700 ) $ (90,707 ) $ 90,230 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 1,121 $ (7,149 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $104.74 at April 30, 2024. The market value of the short position was $314.2 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.44 at April 30, 2024. The market value of the short position was $221.1 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of April 30, 2024 Fannie Mae $ 2,613,151 70.0 % Freddie Mac 1,121,056 30.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,734,207 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of April 30, 2024 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 133,163 3.6 % Whole Pool Assets 3,601,044 96.4 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,734,207 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of April 30, 2024 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity RBC Capital Markets, LLC $ 273,095 7.6 % 5.46 % 13 5/13/2024 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 245,994 6.8 % 5.46 % 6 5/22/2024 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 219,820 6.1 % 5.46 % 43 6/17/2024 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 216,337 6.0 % 5.46 % 13 5/13/2024 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 215,002 6.0 % 5.44 % 26 7/15/2024 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 206,120 5.7 % 5.47 % 13 5/28/2024 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 200,694 5.6 % 5.45 % 17 5/17/2024 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 195,633 5.4 % 5.46 % 23 5/23/2024 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 188,251 5.2 % 5.46 % 23 6/18/2024 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 185,624 5.1 % 5.48 % 15 5/28/2024 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 166,457 4.6 % 5.45 % 55 6/24/2024 Bank of Montreal 160,575 4.5 % 5.46 % 13 5/13/2024 StoneX Financial Inc. 159,516 4.4 % 5.46 % 77 7/16/2024 DV Securities, LLC Repo 156,648 4.3 % 5.45 % 22 6/28/2024 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 151,893 4.2 % 5.45 % 48 6/17/2024 Goldman, Sachs & Co 149,687 4.1 % 5.46 % 20 5/20/2024 Banco Santander SA 146,172 4.1 % 5.46 % 29 6/17/2024 Clear Street LLC 126,836 3.5 % 5.45 % 23 6/28/2024 ING Financial Markets LLC 124,310 3.4 % 5.46 % 44 6/13/2024 South Street Securities, LLC 101,890 2.8 % 5.46 % 24 5/28/2024 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 16,923 0.5 % 5.45 % 16 5/16/2024 Total Borrowings $ 3,607,477 100.0 % 5.46 % 26 7/16/2024

