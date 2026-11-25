South Florida designer Fred details break-even math, ad spend discipline, and the hidden costs of shipping and taxes after three decades in print

Printful, a leading global print-on-demand and fulfillment company, has released an interview with Fred, a South Florida graphic designer and one of the company’s first customers, that sets out the numbers behind running an apparel store on made-to-order production. Drawing on a career of three decades as an artist, the account covers break-even pricing under traditional minimum orders, the cost of testing new designs, and how he measures advertising against the full cost of each product.

The Break-Even Problem With Minimum Orders

According to the story, Fred started out in screen printing, work he found rewarding but rigid and profitable only at scale. He recalls a standard cut-off of around 144 pieces per order. Smaller runs were possible, but at a cost that meant a shirt had to retail for $60 or $70 just to break even. Direct-to-garment printing caught his attention as an alternative, and he saw its potential even while print quality was still at an early stage.

Small batches changed the calculation. Printful notes that Fred now tests a design with as few as one to five shirts, which means he is not left with inventory he might never sell. He tried several providers when on-demand services first appeared and stayed with Printful. Before that, he had handled fulfillment himself, building websites, packing orders, and making post office runs, a routine the customer success story says wore him down.

Costs That Do Not Show Up on the Product Page

For his current store, Fred relied on tools he already knew, pairing Shopify with Printful’s integration and launching with a working minimum rather than waiting for everything to be perfect. The store was live within weeks, and by the third month sales were climbing and paid advertising had begun to work.

The resource highlights two areas he says he learned the hard way: shipping and taxes. Rather than hire help, he chose to learn both himself. His advice to new sellers is to count taxes, shipping, platform fees, and ad spend in the cost of every product, because a campaign that consumes the margin is not a win. Printful also publishes a guide on how to start a t-shirt business for sellers at an earlier stage.

Measuring Ad Spend Against True Cost

Fred describes customer acquisition as the hardest part of the business. He defines his customer before anything else, so that product photos, copy, and targeting all speak to the same person, and warns that even a very large advertising budget will evaporate if it is aimed at the wrong audience. He tracks return on ad spend against the full cost per product and raises budgets gradually, since adding too much at once can destabilize a campaign that is working.

“Fred’s numbers make the case plainly: when a seller can test with one unit and count every cost, growth comes from margin discipline rather than inventory bets,” said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful.

According to the interview, customer feedback keeps the business moving. Fred estimates that he receives 50 positive emails for every negative one and thanks customers personally. Having left corporate roles in which he says he never felt secure, he now sets his own schedule around his family. He plans to build a team, possibly outsourcing ad management and operations, and hopes to teach others what he has learned. The complete interview is available on the Printful blog.

About Printful

Printful is a global ecommerce platform and on-demand production partner that helps entrepreneurs and businesses create and sell custom products online. Through in-house production, fulfillment services, ecommerce integrations, and design tools, Printful enables brands to launch and grow without holding inventory.

Media Contact Details

Maria Kennedy

Printful

maria.onzain@fyul.com

Charlotte

North Carolina

SOURCE: Printful

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire