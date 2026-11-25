SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BeautyPlus, the AI photo and video editing platform developed by Pixocial, announced Customizable Batch Processing for four image tools on BeautyPlus Web. While standard batch editing applies one setting to every photo, the new feature lets users upload images in bulk and assign specific models, backgrounds, or editing modes to individual images in the same batch.

The update is designed for users who edit large sets of photos, such as product images, event photos, or scanned family pictures. Users no longer need to split their photos into separate runs when different images need different treatment.

Customize Individual Photos Within Every Batch

Each tool accepts up to 50 images per session. Before processing begins, users can add more images or remove any from the queue. Users can choose a default setting for the whole batch for a consistent look. If they want to apply tailored adjustments to different photos, they can select “Different settings for some images” to change the setting for specific ones.

This workflow eliminates the need to sort files and upload images multiple times. Results can be downloaded in the original format, PNG, or JPG.

Three Core AI Tools Now Support Custom Batch Editing

With per-image settings now available, BeautyPlus Web offers flexible batch control across the following four tools:

Image Enhancer: Offers 5 clarity modes including 4K Max, 8K, and 16K, and 8 enhancement scenarios including Portrait, Concert and, Text. Choose a clarity mode or a scenario to start upscaling.



Background Remover : Removes image backgrounds in bulk, and apply solid colors, scenes, or preset patterns. Users can also upload a custom background image to match their style.

Photo Restoration : Offers Standard and AI Restore modes, ideal for old photos to restore image quality and colorize black-and-white images.

Customizable Batch Processing is available starting November 20, accessible directly from each tool page with no separate batch page required.

The update reflects BeautyPlus’s ongoing commitment to boosting editing efficiency and meeting diverse customization needs, helping users spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time creating.

Explore the new Customizable Batch Processing feature on BeautyPlus Web: https://www.beautyplus.com

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SOURCE Pixocial