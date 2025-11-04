Prince Silver Appoints Industry Veteran Marco Montecinos to Advisory Board and Grants Stock Options

Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(FRA:T130) (“Prince Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marco Montecinos to the Company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Montecinos will also stand for election as a director at the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting.

With over 40 years of hands-on experience in mineral exploration and business development across the Americas, Mr. Montecinos brings invaluable expertise to the Prince Silver team. He was pivotal in the discovery of the three million-ounce Marlin Gold Deposit in Guatemala and has contributed to the discovery of multiple gold deposits in Nevada, Mexico, and Central America. Marco has held senior roles, including Vice President of Exploration for Caza Gold Corp. and Montana Gold, and has provided consulting services to leading mining companies such as Francisco Gold, Phelps Dodge, Placer Dome, and Billiton.

Currently serving as Vice President of Exploration for Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. and US Critical Metals Corp., Marco also leads Tigren, Inc., a Nevada-based exploration services company with over 34 years of expertise in the industry.

Ralph Shearing, President & Director: “We are delighted to welcome Marco to Prince Silver, starting with his role on the advisory board with an invitation to become an independent board member at our next AGM when we will ask shareholders to approve additional board seats. Marco’s extensive track record in Nevada-based exploration, from discovery to development, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to advance our projects. Additionally, his frequent presence in nearby Pioche, Nevada just 10 miles from our Prince Silver Project brings an added strategic advantage.”

Option Grant

Prince Silver has granted an aggregate of 950,000 incentive stock options to directors, employees and advisors. The options are exercisable at a price of C$0.45 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant, subject to approval by the Canadian Stock Exchange.

The stock option grant has been made in accordance with the Company’s current equity incentive plan and will vest over a 24-month period, with one quarter vesting six months from the date of grant and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments every six months thereafter.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The historical deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. The Company also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district scale copper-gold-moly porphyry system located approximately 15km north-northwest of the Prince Silver Project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ralph Shearing, Director, President

Email: rshearing@princesilvercorp.com

Website: www.princesilvercorp.com

Corporate Telephone 236-335-9383

