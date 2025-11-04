Gold and Silver Price Surge Strengthens Greene Concepts’ Exploration Initiatives

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling and beverage facility in Marion, North Carolina, announces that it continues to explore the potential presence of rare earth minerals and precious metals on the approximately 160 acres of land which includes the bottling plant and additional acreage. This initiative comes as global prices for gold and silver reach record highs, strengthening the Company’s focus on identifying new and diversified revenue opportunities.

Recent reports show gold exceeding $4,000 per ounce and silver surpassing $53 per ounce, driven by investor demand, industrial usage, and tightening supply.

Rare earth elements (REEs), used in electronics, clean energy, and defense technologies, remain in high global demand. Greene Concepts’ exploration aligns with prior announcements – Exploration Targets Rare Earth Minerals Beneath Greene Concepts and Greene Concepts Explores Mineral Potential on North Carolina Projects – and reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to maximize the value of its natural assets.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, stated:

“The rise in gold and silver values highlights the importance of understanding the resources we already own. Our team is focused on responsibly exploring and maximizing the potential of these natural resources which will strengthen company growth.”

He added:

“Rare earth minerals and precious metals represent a powerful opportunity for future expansion. We’re reviewing all data and partnerships that can help Greene Concepts turn this potential into real value for our shareholders.”

Greene Concepts continues to advance geological assessments, data analysis, and partnership opportunities related to its property’s mineral potential, positioning the Company to diversify beyond bottled water and explore new growth avenues in the precious metal and rare earth sectors.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

