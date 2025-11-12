Prime Focus Technologies and Metaphysic Unite as BRAHMA AI: The Future of Enterprise Media and Content

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Focus Technologies and Metaphysic have completed their transformation as BRAHMA AI, bringing together proven enterprise systems and next-generation AI tools into a single platform built for the future of media and content. Established in June 2024, BRAHMA AI was later joined by Metaphysic through a merger in early 2025, and the integration of technology and teams is now complete.

BRAHMA AI combines CLEAR and CLEAR AI from PFT with Atman (Digital Humans) and Vaani (Voice Localisation) from Metaphysic, forming a unified ecosystem that delivers creative excellence, operational efficiency, and measurable ROI through automation, governance, and intelligence.

“BRAHMA AI is about more than technology; it brings together our proven solutions into one unified system that expands what enterprises can achieve with AI-enabled content. By combining management, intelligence, and creation within one ecosystem, we’re elevating both the scale and the impact of enterprise storytelling,” said Prabhu Narasimhan, CEO, BRAHMA AI.

At its core, BRAHMA AI is powered by its Machine Wisdom Orchestration Brain, a patented engine that connects trusted data, multimodal intelligence, and creative tools, including high-fidelity Atman digital humans, Vaani multilingual voice localisation, and curated third-party AI models, into one seamless and auditable content supply chain.

Building on more than 17 years of leadership in media asset management, BRAHMA AI extends CLEAR’s enterprise foundation into a new generation of capabilities that integrate management, creation, distribution, and security within one orchestrated environment.

Foundational Layers of BRAHMA AI Creator Platform:

MANAGE – Centralises and contextualises enterprise media, data, and workflows across the end-to-end content supply chain, enabling smarter, more efficient operations.

– Centralises and contextualises enterprise media, data, and workflows across the end-to-end content supply chain, enabling smarter, more efficient operations. CREATE – Empowers AI-driven content creation through BRAHMA AI Studio, which curates the world’s best AI models, digital humans via Atman, and localisation through Vaani, proven in film production for unmatched creative quality and efficiency.

– Empowers AI-driven content creation through BRAHMA AI Studio, which curates the world’s best AI models, digital humans via Atman, and localisation through Vaani, proven in film production for unmatched creative quality and efficiency. DISTRIBUTE – Packages and securely delivers authentic, compliant content using C2PA-certified workflows.

– Packages and securely delivers authentic, compliant content using C2PA-certified workflows. SECURE – Embeds enterprise-grade data protection, governance, and compliance across the entire content lifecycle.

Proven and Enterprise-Tested

BRAHMA AI serves a broad spectrum of sectors including Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Brands, Sports, Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise Communications, enabling organisations to scale content creation with precision, compliance, and measurable business impact.

About BRAHMA AI

BRAHMA AI is the next generation of enterprise media technology formed through the integration of Prime Focus Technologies and Metaphysic. By combining CLEAR, CLEAR AI, Atman, and Vaani into one ecosystem, BRAHMA AI enables enterprises to manage, create, and distribute content with intelligence, security, and efficiency.

Proven, scalable, and enterprise-tested, BRAHMA AI is helping global organisations accelerate growth, efficiency, and creative impact in the AI-powered era.

