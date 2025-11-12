Akima Subsidiary Wins $369 Million TSA IV Delivery Order to Modernize T-7A Maintenance Training

Pinnacle Solutions to Deliver Advanced, Technology-Driven Training Ecosystem

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Akima , a leading provider of mission-focused solutions to the federal government, announced today that its subsidiary, Pinnacle Solutions , has been awarded a Training Systems Acquisition IV (TSA IV) delivery order by the U.S. Air Force to design, develop, and deliver the T-7A Maintenance Training System (MTS), a critical component of the Air Force’s next-generation training platform. The delivery order has a total value of $369M and a 7.5-year period of performance, if all options are exercised.

As the prime contractor, Pinnacle will develop and deploy a comprehensive, scalable, and technology-enabled training solution—integrating advanced training devices, smart classrooms, interactive multimedia instruction, sustainment engineering, and logistics support. Pinnacle’s proven VXT© Core virtual training framework will serve as the backbone of the T-7A MTS. Leveraging high-fidelity platform and weapon system models, virtual and augmented reality interfaces, and haptic feedback devices, VXT© Core delivers deeply immersive, training experiences accessible across a wide range of devices. The system is designed to ensure long-term training effectiveness and operational readiness.

“This win highlights Akima’s ability to deliver sophisticated training and logistics capabilities at scale to meet the evolving mission needs of the U.S. Air Force,” said Scott Rauer, President of Akima’s Facilities Solutions Group. “Pinnacle’s deep expertise in immersive, mission-ready training ensures maintainers are equipped to support the T-7A with confidence.”

The T-7A MTS will prepare maintainers for the next-generation T-7A Red Hawk aircraft, which is replacing the aging T-38C Talon fleet. In partnership with Aero Simulation, Inc.; LSI, Inc.; Textron Systems; and Janus Research Group, LLC, Pinnacle will leverage a mature development ecosystem to accelerate production and sustainment of a high-fidelity, extensible training system.

Led by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the initial three years of the program will be focused on system development in Huntsville, Alabama. Pinnacle will deliver training systems to a Central Training Facility at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, and to four Unit Maintenance Training Facilities across Texas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. Once deployed, Pinnacle will provide ongoing Contractor Logistics Support and operate the Training System Support Center to ensure long-term readiness.

About Pinnacle Solutions



Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Pinnacle is an innovative, solution-focused company providing advanced simulation and training solutions; flight operations and training services; training content development in virtual reality, augmented reality, and web-based systems; aircraft maintenance; and technical publications development and sustainment to a wide variety of customers, including all Department of Defense components, Special Operations Forces, international militaries, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.pinnaclesolutionsinc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology; facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; training; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima’s core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers’ missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2025, Akima ranked #31 on Washington Technology’s Top 100 list of government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akima-subsidiary-wins-369-million-tsa-iv-delivery-order-to-modernize-t-7a-maintenance-training-302612778.html

SOURCE Akima