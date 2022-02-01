Preorder at B&H Photo Video: Panasonic Announces S 100mm F2.8 Lumix Full Frame Macro Lens

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to share that Panasonic has announced the Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro Lens, leveraging advances in mechanical and optical design to create the smallest and lightest medium telephoto macro lens in its class.









The latest and longest of the Lumix S prime lenses, the Panasonic 100mm f/2.8 Macro lens offers versatility and high performance in a small, easy-to-carry form factor. The focal length makes it ideal for portraits, natural images with precise perspective, or, namely, macro close-ups, with an 8″ minimum focusing distance and life-size 1:1 maximum magnification ratio.

The Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 delivers crisp image sharpness while maintaining its compactness by incorporating three aspherical elements, two ultra extra-low dispersion elements, and one extra-low dispersion element. Additionally, this design greatly contributes to reducing chromatic and spherical aberrations.

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Fast Macro Prime

Dual AF System: Linear & Stepping Motors

1:1 Magnification, 8″ Minimum Focus

Two UED Elements, One ED Element

Three Aspherical Elements

9-Bladed Circular Diaphragm

Dust- and Splash-Resistant Design

The advancements in lens design also benefit the lens’s focal performance. By controlling the two independent focusing groups of the double focus system, the lens achieves high-speed, high-precision AF control.

For videographers, the lens minimizes focus breathing while focus ring control allows for fixed or adjustable focus movement speeds. A new focus ring mechanism uses a giant magnetoresistance sensor for delicate manual focusing across the entirety of the focus range. The lens also supports a focus bracketing function, allowing photographers to capture images at multiple aperture settings with a single press of the shutter button.

