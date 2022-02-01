Kensington Takes Docking Technology to the Next Level with Launch of Next-Generation Solutions at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4k—Kensington, a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals, today announced the launch of three new additions to its award-winning portfolio of high-performance docking stations at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! media event at CES 2024. The company also provided a glimpse into upcoming docking technology that will become available in 2H 2024.









Three New USB Docking Stations Take Productivity to the Next Level

As one of the first USB-C® docks to support up to four external monitors (Quad 4K @ 30Hz), the SD4880P USB-C® 10Gbps Quad Video 17-in-1 Driverless Dock supports Thunderbolt™ 4, Thunderbolt™ 3, USB4®, and USB-C® laptops, enhancing workflow and increasing productivity while promoting a clutter-free workspace. Delivering data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps, the plug-and-play 17-in-1 design features four high-power USB-C and six USB-A ports, two HDMI® and two DisplayPort™ connections, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, SD card reader, and a combo audio jack. The cutting-edge dock provides up to 100W dynamic power delivering allowing users to charge connected accessories without requiring a host laptop connection.

Ideal for use in mixed technology environments, versatile SD4781P USB-C® & USB-A Dual 4K Docking Station and SD4782P USB-C® & USB-A Dual 4K Docking Station support the latest USB-C® and legacy USB-A laptops with video, data, and power, powered by DisplayLink, including dual monitor support for MacBook M1/M2/M3 laptops. Both docks support up to two external Ultra HD monitors (4K @ 60Hz) via two HDMI® 2.0 and two DP++ 1.2 ports. In addition to a Gigabit Ethernet port and audio combo jack, the docks enable users to connect accessories at speeds up to 10Gbps via one USB-C® port and five USB-A ports. Both docks deliver up to 100W to power USB-C® laptops, the docking station and connected accessories. The SD4782P includes a 100W Power Splitter to power USB-A laptops.

All three docks are composed of 73% post-consumer recycled content (PCR) supporting Kensington’s focus on reducing environmental impact. Zero-footprint mounting options maximize desktop space by enabling users to mount the docking station out of the way, and security cable lock slots support Kensington cable locks to protect the investment.

Kensington Debuts Next-Generation Thunderbolt™ 5 Dock

Kensington announced the SD5000T5 Thunderbolt™ 5 Dock, a next-generation dock that will support throughput speeds up to 120Gbps, three times the speed of Thunderbolt™ 4. The SD5000T5 will deliver up to 140W of power delivery, exceeding the 100W power delivery capability that is commonly available in current docking stations. The dock will also support up to two external monitors at 8K @ 60Hz to provide a future-proof solution for multiple monitor setups.

“With the modern workforce becoming increasingly mobile, laptops have become more capable and powerful enabling them to serve as the primary computing platforms for everything from everyday office work to advanced applications such as video production, graphic design, and engineering,” explained Lisa Schuiteboer Shuler, Manager of Product Marketing, Global Marketing at Kensington. “These new solutions take docking technology to the next level, enabling users to unlock the full potential of their current or legacy laptops to work more efficiently and effectively.”

“Building upon the base of Thunderbolt 4, the leading connectivity solution for mobile PCs, Thunderbolt 5 will deliver significant improvements in connectivity speed, bandwidth and capability for the most demanding users,” explained Jason Ziller, general manager of the Client Connectivity Division at Intel. “We’re excited to collaborate with Kensington at CES to introduce the industry to the next generation of Thunderbolt technology.”

The Kensington SD4880P USB-C® 10Gbps Quad Video 17-in-1 Driverless Dock (K34113NA), SD4781P USB-C® & USB-A Dual 4K Docking Station (K33603EU), and SD4782P USB-C® & USB-A Dual 4K Docking Station with 100W Power Splitter (K33650NA) are covered by three-year limited warranties and professional support and will be available in Q1 2024 in North America through Amazon. The SD5000T5 Thunderbolt™ 5 Dock is scheduled for availability in 2H 2024.

